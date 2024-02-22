Who attacked Nex Benedict? Will charges be filed? What we know about investigation process

A police investigation is underway after a 16-year-old Owasso High School student died earlier this month after sustaining injuries in an altercation on school grounds.

Authorities have disclosed some information in the last week in an attempt to dispel rumors circulating online, but many questions remain unanswered, including who, if anyone, will be held responsible.

On Tuesday afternoon, the family shared an update to their verified GoFundMe post identifying the teen as Nex Benedict.

The news of the high school sophomore's death has generated widespread attention, in part because of claims that the teen, who was described as gender-expansive, was bullied before their death.

Because the investigation is ongoing, little information will be made available to the public. Here's what we know about investigations of this kind and how Nex Benedict's family can seek justice.

More: What we know and what we don't about death of Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict

Nex Benedict attackers: Who are they?

Owasso Police have not released any information about suspects they may be pursuing.

Lt. Nick Boatman, a spokesman for Owasso Police, said police are “conducting a very active and thorough investigation” while they wait for autopsy and toxicology results.

Typically, suspect names do not become widely known until either an arrest has been made or charges have been filed by the district attorney's office. The Oklahoman does not name crime suspects until they have been formally charged.

What documents have been released surrounding Nex Benedict's death?

While The Oklahoman has requested the incident report filed by Owasso police after learning of the school fight, the department said its policy is "to not release incident reports for cases that are under active investigation when there is risk of compromising or harming the investigation."

However, according to Oklahoma law, police departments must make available for public inspection and copying an "initial offense report information showing the offense, date, time, general location, officer, and a brief summary of what occurred."

More: As Owasso student dies after school beating, critics blame negativity from 'Libs of TikTok'

Why hasn't anyone been arrested for Nex Benedict's death?

Boatman said the department does "not want to make any rash conclusions about any part of the investigation," including the cause of death.

"Unfortunately, it’s just going to take time," Boatman said.

The state medical examiner's office will release an initial autopsy report that will include a probable cause of death and manner of death, which will help police decide whether any arrests are warranted.

Why hasn't anyone been charged for Nex Benedict's death?

Boatman said he cannot comment on any possible charges related to the case until officers receive more information from medical examiners.

The initial autopsy results will assist police in deciding whether to recommend charges be filed in the case. The state medical examiner’s office said its full investigation into the student’s death could take four to six months.

More: Officials speak out after Oklahoma student dies: 'Nex should still be alive'

What happens next?

Owasso police said they plan to spend the next two weeks interviewing students and teachers, then turn over their findings to the Tulsa County district attorney’s office.

The district attorney has the sole responsibility of determining whether charges should be filed.

Officers also may bring in other agencies, such as the FBI, if they determine a major crime occurred, Boatman said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Nex Benedict attackers: What we know about investigation timeline