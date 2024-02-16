WASHINGTON – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin will not run for president, after debating for months whether to launch a third-party bid.

Manchin made the announcement during a speaking engagement at West Virginia University for his recently created nonprofit group Americans Together, which is aimed at connecting and empowering moderate voices.

Joe Manchin

“I will not be seeking a third-party run, I will not be involved in a presidential run,” Manchin, 76, told the crowd. “I will be involved in making sure that we secure a president who has the knowledge, has the function and has the ability to bring this country together.”

He argued that “the system right now is not set up” for candidates not affiliated with either major political party to win the presidency but said that in the “long game” there could be room to make a third party viable.

Since announcing in November that he would not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate, Manchin has for months flirted with the idea of entering the 2024 presidential campaign as an independent candidate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sen. Joe Manchin will not run for president