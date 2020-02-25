Senators blast Trump administration for coronavirus response

WASHINGTON — Top officials in the Trump administration struggled on Tuesday morning to justify their response to the growing threat of the coronavirus, which has sickened at least 80,423 people around the world and killed at least 2,712.

Having spread well beyond its origin in the city of Wuhan in China, COVID-19, as the disease caused by the virus is known, now appears poised to become a pandemic. Although there have been no recorded fatalities in the United States yet, skeptical members of the U.S. Senate made clear to administration officials that they did not have confidence in their response.

That was especially clear during a tense exchange between Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who struggled to answer seemingly basic questions about the disease, including about its mortality rate relative to that of the flu.

At one point during their back-and-forth, which promptly went viral on social media, Kennedy insisted that Wolf tell him the number of coronavirus cases that the United States could expect.

Wolf was unable to answer the question, saying only that the number of cases would “grow,” and that “task force members” were at work on the issues.

That assertion only served to further irritate the Louisiana senator. “You’re the secretary,” Kennedy retorted. “I think you ought to know the answer.”

There are currently 14 confirmed cases in the United States.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., after a briefing from administration officials Tuesday on the coronavirus. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) More

Kennedy then proceeded to quiz Wolf about how the coronavirus was transmitted. Wolf began to answer when Kennedy interrupted him again.

“How is it transmitted?” Kennedy said, no longer bothering to hide his irritation, his lips curling downward in annoyance.

“A variety of ways, Senator,” Wolf replied.

“Tell me what they are, please,” Kennedy demanded.

Wolf responded that the primary mode of transmission was “human to human,” meaning that it is communicated from one person to another. That is the primary mode by which viruses are spread — though they can originate in animals, and frequently do.

“Well, obviously, human to human,” Kennedy said. “How?”

Wolf, who does not have a medical background, struggled to answer the question to Kennedy’s satisfaction, making unclear reference to “being in the same vicinity” and “physical contact,” repeating that “human-to-human” cases were of concern.

“You’re asking me a number of medical questions,” an exasperated Wolf said a little later.

The exchange proved emblematic, to some, of a bungled response to a growing threat.

“Bipartisan agreement Trump isn’t serious enough about Coronavirus,” tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on Tuesday morning, reflecting what appears to be a growing consensus.

The confrontations took place on Tuesday in what were supposed to be budget-related hearings before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Legislators often use appropriations hearings — at which executive branch officials appear to defend federal budget requests — to question, criticize and scold the heads of agencies.

That was certainly the case during the respective appropriations hearings attended by Wolf and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Both men are involved in the administration’s response to the coronavirus, as well as its controversial policies on the U.S. border with Mexico.