Several things have been stolen from cars in Marlborough. What police suggest to stop it

MARLBOROUGH — Police are warning residents to lock their car doors after somebody stole items from "dozens" of vehicles this week.

The exact number of cars affected is unknown, but it happened sometime overnight Sunday into Monday.

"Most of the incidents were unlocked vehicles," said Detective Sgt. Scott DeCiero. "They were more or less crimes of opportunity."

The incidents occurred on Cook Lane, Curtis Avenue, Curtis Square, Crystal Brook Way, Hosmer Street and at the Brook Village East apartments at 319 East Main St.

Items stolen included change, personal items and electronics.

Marlborough Police released a map showing the area where doezens of cars were broken into early this week.

'Could be the same person': After rash of break-ins, Framingham police release videos in seeking help

DeCiero said the most important thing to do to prevent such crimes of opportunity is for people to lock their car doors and take valuables indoors.

"If you do leave things in your car, leave them hidden, don't put them in plain sight," he said. "Obviously, if people see it, they're going to target it."

Police ask that anyone who lives in the affected areas and who has a surveillance camera to review footage for anything suspicious. Anyone with information about an incident can call the Marlborough Police Department or message them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/marlboroughmapd.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Marlborough Police: Money, electronics stolen from vehicles