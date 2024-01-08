Severe thunderstorms could bring tornadoes, flooding to Pensacola area tonight

Severe thunderstorms are expected to bring high winds, tornadoes and flooding to Northwest Florida late Monday night and earlier Tuesday morning.

There is the potential for thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday, but the greatest risk for severe weather will happen overnight.

The National Weather Service has much of the entire Pensacola area in an "enhanced risk" for severe weather, which is level three out of five risk categories.

Get ready Florida: Forecasters say brace for possible tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding

The risk includes the potential for a few strong tornadoes and "widespread destructive wind gusts" for the Gulf Coast region, according to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center.

Nighttime severe storms are likely across the area tonight into Tuesday morning with damaging winds of 70+ mph and tornadoes (a couple of which could be strong EF2+ tornadoes). The greatest risk for tornadoes is from 3am-9am on Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service Office in Mobile, Alabama, warned that a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move into Northwest Florida around midnight bringing damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and the possibility of a few strong tornadoes in the EF-2 category or greater. The greatest risk for tornadoes will be between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The greatest chance of damaging winds is in areas south of Interstate 10. Southern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are under a high wind warning beginning at 4 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday with expected sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of more than 70 mph.

The rest of the area is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph expected and gusts of up to 50 mph.

Coastal areas are also under high surf warnings and coast flooding advisories as waves are expected to build up to 10 feet by Tuesday.

🌪️Severe storms are possible tonight as a warm front lifts into the area and along an intense squall line that will move east through Tuesday morning. Damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and tornadoes are the main threats with a few strong tornadoes (EF-2+) possible. pic.twitter.com/ZiSngsJgFT — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) January 8, 2024

The Gulf Islands National Seashore has already closed ahead of the storm. The campgrounds at Fort Pickens were ordered to leave by 10 a.m. Monday ahead of the weather.

Winds will ramp up through the day Monday, and there is the chance strong winds could cause trees to fall and knock out power lines before the arrival of severe weather. The weather service said because of the potential for power outages, it's important for people to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings for their area.

