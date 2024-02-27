Shasta supervisor attacked for random '666' license plate by woman seeking a seat on board

A recent Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting took another turn into chaos.

What transpired Tuesday was out of the norm even by Shasta County standards, where rancor, public outbursts and political grandstanding have become common place at supervisors’ meetings — and at times infamously brought national attention to the area.

During public comment period, Laura Hobbs, who is running for District 2 supervisor, held up an image of a license plate that featured the numbers “666” while she was standing at the speakers’ podium and said it was Supervisor Mary Rickert’s.

District 2 supervisor candidate Laura Hobbs addresses the board at the Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, meeting.

Hobbs, who’s become a fixture at supervisors’ meetings for pushing election conspiracy theories, wondered why Rickert would choose such a plate.

The stunt drew outrage from Rickert, fellow Supervisor Tim Garman and many in the audience.

“You want to know the truth?” Rickert shot back at Hobbs as the chamber erupted.

“That came from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. I did not choose that. They sent that to me. You are being bizarre. I did not ask for that number. I did not call the Department of Motor Vehicles. You just embarrassed yourself. That’s terrible,” Rickert said.

Shasta County Supervisors Patrick Jones, left, and Mary Rickert attend the board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye, who chairs the board, attempted to bring back order, but didn’t have much luck.

“That was disgusting,” Garman said. “And, Laura, you should be fully embarrassed of yourself.”

After Garman spoke, Rickert spoke again.

File photo - Tim Garman is shown seated at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

“I am going to say it one more time here, very clearly. That was the license plate that they sent to me. I did not request those numbers. And God knows for a fact, I did not request those numbers. You could ask my husband. You could ask anybody,” Rickert said.

“I don’t care what’s on there. It’s just my license plate number and I’ve had it for six or seven years. And it’s an invasion of my privacy that people are going around sharing my license plate number and I really resent that,” she added.

Garman was the only supervisor who came to Rickert’s defense.

Hobbs declined to answer questions from a Record Searchlight reporter as she walked to her car after she spoke. She did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

This is the second time since the beginning of the year that a supervisors meeting has devolved into chaos.

Shasta County sent out a press release in January reminding residents to behave themselves during public meetings. But that's had little effect.

Last year, at least two supervisors’ meeting were shut down, including one on May 30, when a Black man was escorted from the chamber by a security guard after verbally protesting a white man using the N-word while stating his opposition to a presentation about tiny homes.

Supervisors were supposed to discuss code of conduct rules at their Feb. 6 meeting and on Tuesday, both Garman and Rickert asked Crye if that issue was going to come back to the agenda.

Crye said the discussion is scheduled for the March 12 supervisors’ meeting.

