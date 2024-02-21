March 5 election countdown: Here's information on Shasta, Siskiyou candidates and issues

Shasta and Siskiyou voters will cast their ballots in the Presidential Primary Election on March 5.

Races on all far North State ballots include the congressional race for California District 1, California's Proposition 1, state senate and state assembly races. There are also district supervisor races in Siskiyou and Shasta counties, including a recall election for Shasta County District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye.

Here are links to stories ― free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike — about what's on the March 2024 election ballot. You'll find the basics about contested North State races, statements from candidates, pros and cons about Proposition 1 and Shasta County Measures C and D, ways to participate in the election process and coverage from candidate forums and ways to participate in the election process.

Note to readers: If you appreciate the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

Voting booths have been set up at the Shasta County Clerk and Elections office in downtown Redding on Nov. 3, 2023.

Races on all North State ballots

U.S. Congressional race: Meet the candidates, read their take on most important issues facing the North State and why they think they're the best choice on the ballot.

California State Assembly race: With current Assemblywoman Megan Dahle running for State Senate, hear from the four candidates running for her seat.

State Senate race: Learn about the candidates, read their take on most important issues facing the North State and why they say they're the best person for the job.

A woman walks among homeless camps near the Sulphur Creek Canyon in Redding on April 5, 2023.

Proposition 1: Read how this proposition says it will help California's homeless situation and how a 'yes' vote could cut some mental health funding to Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

Siskiyou County contested races and election news

Siskiyou County Supervisor District 1: With no incumbent running, here are the three newcomer candidates. Read their take on most important issues facing northeastern Siskiyou County and why they each think they're the best for the job.

A worker spreads seed on sediment along the banks of the former Copco Reservoir as part of a restoration effort as the dams are removed along the Klamath River in Oregon and California. Candidates for Siskiyou County Supervisor District 1 said helping the Copco community navigate the change in their economy and ecosystem is a top priority in 2025.

Shasta County contested races and election news

Shasta County Supervisor District 2: Learn about new district boundaries for southwestern Shasta County, who's in the race and why incumbent Tim Garman can't run again.

Shasta County Supervisor District 3: There are three candidates; Learn their very different plans for northeastern Shasta County.

Shasta County Supervisor District 4: Controversial incumbent Patrick Jones faces off against challenger Matt Plummer. How they differ on what they want to achieve for northwestern Shasta County residents.

Opponents and supporters of the effort to recall Supervisor Kevin Crye filled the Shasta County Board of Supervisors' chamber for the Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, meeting.

Shasta County Supervisor District 1 recall vote: Get the basics on the effort to recall Shasta County's Distirct 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye.

Supervisor candidate forum: Candidates in Shasta County supervisor races share their platforms at the League of Women Voters forum. Here's a summary of what they said.

One of three designs of Shasta County's 'I voted' stickers comes with ballots for voting in the 2024 Presidential Primary Election on March 5.

Measures on the ballot: Should Shasta County become a charter county? Should Shasta County supervisors have term limits? And here's who is sponsoring Measures C and D on Shasta County ballots.

What to know about Shasta County's election: Ballot deadlines, tracking your ballot, becoming an election observer, what to do if you haven't registered yet and more information about voting in Shasta County.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and news stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta, Siskiyou election countdown: Issues on the ballot March 5