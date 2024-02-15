Shasta supervisor Patrick Jones and challenger Matt Plummer: What sets them apart?

Four years ago, Patrick Jones challenged incumbent Steven Morgan, promising to bring change to the Board of Supervisors.

Agree with him or not, since his decisive win, Jones has shaken things up as District 4 supervisor.

He has led a far-right shift on the board, championing things like a Second Amendment resolution, allowing residents with conceal carry permits to bring guns into county buildings and abolished development impact fees. Jones backed an ill-fated attempt to eliminate voting machines in Shasta County in an effort to hand count ballots in local elections — a move that at times fueled the chaos and rancor that board meetings took on in 2023, when Jones was chairman.

At least 10 county administrators have left since 2022, an exodus that has many concerned. But Jones sees it differently, saying there are now "a lot of good people in the right positions at the right time."

Jones, who also is a manager of his family's downtown Redding gun store, Jones' Fort, has campaigned that there is more work to do, including expanding the current county jail downtown to allow for more capacity, which he considers the county’s highest priority in 2024.

“I am very proud of the majority of this board. We have done a lot of work. We’re going to do a lot of work this year. If you like the direction that we’re going, I’d ask for your vote. We’re not running the county down. We’re lifting this county up to the position that it needs to be,” Jones said during a Jan. 31 League of Women Voters candidates’ forum.

Matt Plummer, left, is challenging incumbent Patrick Jones in the Shasta County District 4 supervisor race. The election is March 5, 2024.

Now it’s Matt Plummer who is vowing to bring change to the board and is challenging the incumbent Jones in District 4. Plummer is a small business owner whose company does corporate training for other companies around the country.

Plummer has said he will help restore order and civility at Shasta County supervisors’ meetings and work more on issues and problems that voters really care about, like homelessness, crime, mental health and considering other options besides expansion for a new jail.

While it’s important to call out what has been happening at supervisors’ meetings, Plummer, in a campaign email, wrote that “it’s important to avoid getting sucked into the drama and become distracted from the real issues that impact our daily lives and that can help us build a better future.”

The election is March 5. The Jones-Plummer race is one of three supervisor seats on the ballot.

Voters also will be asked if District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye should be recalled.

Finding the money for a new jail

Both Jones and Plummer agree that the jail needs more beds, but how to get more beds is where they diverge.

Jones and Supervisors Crye and Chris Kelstrom like the idea of expanding the current jail in downtown Redding.

Jones said he has been working with County Executive Officer David Rickert, Health and Human Services Agency Director Laura Burch and public works officials on expanding the jail and using the old courthouse ― which will go back to the county after the state vacates it and moves to the new courthouse across the street — as part of the expansion.

Expanding the jail would cost about $125 million, Jones said, and he told the Record Searchlight that about half of that amount would be financed.

The balance, about $62 million, would in part come from other departments, Jones said. Department heads have been “put on notice” to not expect extra money in the 2024-25 budget, so there should be no surprises, he added. “It’s not like they are going to get cut,” Jones said of the departments’ budgets.

The county's general fund in 2023-24 increased slightly over the previous fiscal year's budget, to $222,459,091 from $211,130,493.

"That money (5% increase) did not get set aside in a manner in which it will this year and probably the next several (budget) cycles," Jones said of diverting funds to the jail project.

Jones wants the design for the jail expansion to be finished this year. By the end of the year, he also wants the county requesting bids from contractors to build the project.

“Depending on the outcome of the Kevin Crye recall and other elections, it could remain the same or it could change direction and hopefully it will not change direction,” Jones said of his priorities.

For his part, Plummer said the board’s majority acts like expanding the jail is a done deal, but other alternatives and how much that would cost need to be considered before making a final decision. “We don’t want to grow something that isn’t working,” Plummer said of expansion.

Money to pay for a new jail could come from future capital outlay projects, using that money instead for the new jail, Plummer said. The county also should look at discretionary revenue increases and taking a portion of that money and diverting it to the jail.

But Plummer said it’s just not about adding more jail beds. “We shouldn’t put all of our eggs in the basket of building a jail,” Plummer said. “We have to increase consequences for low-level offenders.”

More: Shasta County spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep records from the public

The county also needs to do a better job of rehabilitating convicted criminals, he said. “If we release people and we are not setting them up for a successful transition, we are just going to see more repeat offenders,” Plummer said.

Plummer also points to county suicide rates and homelessness as problems supervisors should be concerned about and focusing more attention on. Shasta County has the highest suicide rate in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Tackling homelessness, mental health

Plummer said he would use a three-phase approach to address homelessness. It would include copying what he said is working in the Built for Zero initiative, a collaboration of communities across the country that are working to reduce homelessness.

"I propose we start with the veterans who are homeless. Then, create a list of all veterans who are homeless in Shasta County and have the organizations working on the issue review the list and problem-solve for individuals on the list each month. As a board member, I'd like a report summarizing changes in that list on a monthly or bimonthly basis,” Plummer said.

He also said county officials and law enforcement need to identify why some people are falling through the cracks; for example, they go through rehabilitation and end up back on the street.

“I believe we need increased in-patient mental health facilities in our county. If Prop. 1 passes, I’d like Shasta County to be first in line to get some of that money to build mental health facilities,” Plummer said.

Jones and Crye sit on the Shasta County At Home homelessness ad hoc committee, which includes, among others, elected representatives from the cities of Redding, Anderson and Shasta Lake, Shasta County CEO Rickert and county Health and Human Services Agency Director Burch.

The committee is working to build a temporary Day Resource Center in the community that would help homeless people.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Candidates for Shasta County supervisor District 4 list top priorities.