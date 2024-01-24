Supervisors vote to oppose state gun law. Can county employees carry concealed firearms?

Shasta supervisors took a stand against a new California gun law that currently is tied up in the courts that would make it illegal for licensed concealed carry holders to carry firearms in sensitive public places, like county buildings or the chamber where supervisors’ meetings take place.

The board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to pass a resolution opposing Senate Bill 2 and supports residents’ rights that are established by the Second Amendment.

Supervisor Patrick Jones, who manages his family gun store in Redding, Jones' Fort, sponsored the resolution and was joined by board chair Kevin Crye and Chris Kelstrom in supporting it.

Supervisors Tim Garman and Mary Rickert voted no.

If Jones had his way, an associated resolution would have been on the agenda to establish the right of county employees to bring guns to the workplace.

But interim county Counsel Gretchen Stuhr made it clear that was not part of Tuesday’s resolution.

“I just wanted to clarify that the way this resolution is actually drafted, it does not revoke or at all put any restrictions on our current policy against violence in the workplace (which) specifically prohibits the county employees from having weapons in their workspaces. That has not changed at this point. That will take more work and work with unions in order to change this. This resolution does not change that,” Stuhr said.

Opponents and supporters of the effort to recall Supervisor Kevin Crye filled the Shasta County Board of Supervisors' chamber for the Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, meeting.

Jones countered: “But it is with intent that will come back. … Obviously we can’t have two resolutions in a county work policy in contradiction. And I actually intended to have that on this agenda. County counsel could not get it ready in time.”

Two union representatives contacted by the Record Searchlight after the vote said it will take time to confer with union members about a policy that could affect workplace safety.

Steve Allen, business manager for UPEC Local 792, which represents about 1,000 county employees, said he did not know the board was voting on a resolution Tuesday opposing SB 2.

“Any change of work conditions, especially one that is a safety issue, we would expect the county to come to the unions and have discussions about this before any changes were made,” Allen said.

During the meeting, Supervisor Mary Rickert asked Crye, Jones and Kelstrom if they had contacted the unions. They did not answer.

“Because this impacts them directly. So, we’re going to ignore what the county employees have to say?” Rickert said.

“This is giving county employees more rights. I’m not sure where you’re going with this,” Jones said.

Jon Ruiz, spokesman for the Shasta County Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s board, said the first time he heard about the SB 2 resolution was when he read it on the agenda Friday. The union represents deputy sheriffs, correctional deputies, sergeants and district attorney investigators.

Ruiz, who was at Tuesday’s meeting, told the Record Searchlight after the vote: “I have not had time to talk with the DSA, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s board, about this, nor” discuss it with Sheriff Michael Johnson. “How the county is going to approach this with not only us but with all other unions and associations will be interesting,” Ruiz said.

In a video posted on the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Johnson said he thinks SB 2 is unconstitutional and that it undermines gun rights for law-biding citizens, so he will not enforce it. Johnson is among several sheriffs in the state who have concerns about the law.

The law briefly went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, but the courts have put a stay on the new legislation, so it's currently in legal limbo.

Ruiz said the Second Amendment issue is separate from getting the unions on board.

“Another concern, this is just me, but this is a law that’s been enacted, and yes, it’s in the courts, but does the county have the right to overstep that law, whether they agree with it or not? And that’s a great concern,” Ruiz said.

Also speaking for himself, Ruiz is worried that the resolution passed Tuesday allows residents who have a concealed carry permit to enter public buildings.

“But public employees do not have that ability yet, so there is an important safety concern there,” Ruiz said.

The resolution passed Tuesday comes six months after supervisors passed a Second Amendment resolution that Jones brought to the board.

One thing Tuesday’s resolution does is encourage local businesses to post notices that say they allow lawful concealed carry on their property.

At one point during the meeting, Supervisor Garman asked if the resolution could come back to the board after the unions were consulted.

"No, and the reason why is because you're looking at it from one standpoint. You're only talking about county employees. This also affects the public and elected officials to carry on public property. We need that to change now and immediately," Jones said.

Retired Shasta County Public Defender Jeff Gorder told supervisors that passing the resolution would put the county at risk of a lawsuit.

“What you’re trying to do is authorize the carrying of concealed weapons in this building, right? In the county buildings, all government buildings,” he said. “The Attorney General’s office will sue immediately.”

More: Going up: Lake Shasta rises 6 feet in a week, sparking flood watch, higher water hopes

But those who support the ordinance welcomed a lawsuit, saying it was more important to take a stand against California.

“I applaud the board taking bold action to defend our Constitutional rights,” said Laura Hobbs, who is running for supervisor in District 2.

Another speaker said a lawsuit would cost the county money, “but it could be something that is worth being sued over.”

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County board takes a stand, votes 3-2 against new state gun law