She had proof she paid the meter. But she still couldn't get a refund for her Milwaukee parking ticket.

During a visit to Wisconsin last August, author JoLee Kennedy settled in for six hours of research at the Milwaukee County Historical Center to help write her next novel.

To make sure her parking meter didn't run out of time, Kennedy set an alarm on her phone that would go off every two hours to remind her to put more money in.

But no amount of research could have prepared Kennedy for the monthslong back-and-forth with the city to get a refund for the parking ticket she found in her windshield.

"I think there are people out there that say, 'Okay, I'm just gonna pay $20 and be done with it, you know, and back away,'" Kennedy said. "I'm not made that way."

Kennedy, who is based in Arizona but owns a small farm in Whitewater with her husband, asked Public Investigator to look into why the city wasn't issuing her a refund even though she obtained photographic evidence that her meter never ran out.

JoLee Kennedy's parking ticket. Her address and license plate have been blurred out.

She also questioned why a customer service representative directed her to contact a company in Horseheads, New York in her quest to get her money back.

A week after Public Investigator spoke to the city about Kennedy's ticket, city of Milwaukee spokesperson Tiffany Shepherd acknowledged the error and said Kennedy would be issued a refund.

Shepherd said a miscommunication likely hindered the refund process, and she offered advice for others who find themselves Kennedy's position in the future.

Kennedy's conversations with the city cause more confusion after being told to contact New York

Shortly after finding the citation in her windshield, Kennedy said she called the phone number on the ticket to let the city know it was incorrect. She then filed for an appeal and mailed documentation to the city, including bank statements proving she'd paid the meter three times that day.

Still, Kennedy said the city maintained its position that she needed to pay the ticket. Late fees soon took the $22 ticket to $40.

To avoid more fees, she paid the bill in October. But Kennedy said that didn't mean she intended on giving up, so she asked the city for proof that her car was in violation.

On Nov. 13, the city sent Kennedy a letter with a photograph of her car at the meter. The photo showed that her side of the parking meter still had an hour and 40 minutes left.

When JoLee Kennedy asked the city of Milwaukee parking services to show proof that she had let her meter run out, they sent her this photo. However, as she wrote next to the photo, her Chevy Spark can be seen parked on the side of the meter where there is one hour and 40 minutes left.

She responded on Nov. 27 with a letter to the city requesting a refund.

She didn't receive a response until mid-January. It was a letter informing her that her citation had already been paid in full, with no acknowledgement that she was asking for a refund.

"So, I called them up and said, 'Nope, you don't get this. You owe me money,'" Kennedy said.

In early February, she received a letter from Milwaukee-based parking company Duncan Solutions. The letter requested a copy of Kennedy's meter receipt, which had already sent months prior.

When Kennedy called the number on the letter, which is also listed on the city of Milwaukee's website as the number for paying or appealing citations, she said the customer representative suggested she contact Horseheads, New York.

"I asked him why I would do that and what was he talking about," Kennedy said. "He said my violation would be handled by a violation office in New York, not Milwaukee."

Although dubious, Kennedy sent all of her documentation, including her parking meter receipt and photo of her car, to that address.

"I don't know what Horseheads, New York is doing billing Milwaukee residents for traffic violations," Kennedy said.

Spokesperson cites miscommunication with parking company, says refunds are handled in Milwaukee

Shepherd, the city spokesperson, said she suspects Kennedy was directed to New York because Duncan Solutions has a collections department based there. Duncan Solutions handles software, payments, and collections for parking violations for the city.

"If someone didn't pay the ticket and they get those collection notices, that might have an address for Horseheads," said Shepherd. "That would be the only reason."

Because of the city's work with Duncan Solutions, Shepherd said people who call to dispute their parking ticket could be connected with a customer representative who isn't located in Milwaukee.

"Maybe someone was confused because they thought it was something in collections," Shepherd said of the customer representative who answered Kennedy's call. "I'm not sure."

Shepherd advised those seeking a refund for a parking ticket to email their request and documentation to parking@milwaukee.gov. Emailing is the "quickest and easiest way to do it," she said.

It's an easier process to dispute a ticket than to request a refund, according to Shepherd. She said the city is rarely asked to process refunds.

After someone starts the process to dispute their ticket, all fees are frozen, so Kennedy didn't have to pay her ticket for fear of accruing fees, Shepherd added.

She said the city issues more than 400,000 parking tickets each year, and receives about 50 to 60 appeals each weekday. As of last week, the city is working on about 100 active parking ticket appeals, she said.

More: What is the best way to dispute my City of Milwaukee parking ticket? And other parking citation questions answered

A week after Public Investigator spoke to the city, Kennedy is approved for a refund

A week after Public Investigator spoke to Shepherd about Kennedy's struggle to obtain her refund, the spokesperson said Kennedy would be getting her money back.

According to Shepherd, the city was able to issue the refund now that it had received the documentation Kennedy mailed to New York.

Shepherd said the city has no previous record of Kennedy filing an appeal against her ticket, which explains why the process took so long.

Kennedy says otherwise. A letter she sent to the city in October and viewed by Public Investigator states she sent her appeal two days after she got the ticket. She believes the city lost track of her appeal, which she says she filed through the online portal.

Although the situation is seemingly resolved, Kennedy said she's still frustrated that the problem took six months to straighten out.

"There was visual proof, provided by the city itself, that my car was not parked illegally, and that fact should have ended the issue," Kennedy said. "I wonder how many other citizens have been charged with unjust parking violations and gave up believing you can't fight city hall. Well, guess what? You can."

Quinn Clark is a Public Investigator reporter. She can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Quinn_A_Clark.

Contact Public Investigator

.

Government corruption. Corporate wrongdoing. Consumer complaints. Medical scams. Public Investigator is a new initiative of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its sister newsrooms across Wisconsin. Our team wants to hear your tips, chase the leads and uncover the truth. We'll investigate anywhere in Wisconsin. Send your tips to watchdog@journalsentinel.com or call 414-319-9061. You can also submit tips at jsonline.com/tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Woman details fight for refund over Milwaukee parking ticket