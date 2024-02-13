Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Primary: Q & A with Democratic candidates

Early voting for the General Sessions Court Clerk primary begins Wednesday with four candidates all vying for the Democratic nomination. The general election in August will be the only Shelby County-wide ballot measure in 2024.

The General Sessions Court Clerk is responsible for keeping records and keeping track of funds for both the civil and criminal court divisions.

Early voting will be held from Feb. 14-27, with election day for primary voting being March 5. The general election for the next general sessions court clerk will be held Aug. 1.

Lisa Arnold is the sole Republican candidate who met filing requirements. A former Shelby County criminal court clerk's office employee, Arnold will be the Republican nominee for general sessions court clerk and will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot.

Arnold said she has worked within the court system for her entire career and wants to make customer service a priority in the courts. Arnold said she knows the computer system "like the back of her hand" and brings her career history as a strong point with her candidacy.

The Commercial Appeal reached out to all the Democratic candidates who qualified for the upcoming election and asked a series of questions to inform voters.

Candidate responses have been put in the order they will appear on the ballot. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Rheunte E. Benson, Democratic candidate for Shelby County General Court Sessions Clerk

Rheunte E. Benson

Q: Why are you running for General Sessions Court Clerk?

A: As a seasoned 30-year veteran of the General Sessions Court Clerk's Office, with institutional knowledge of court operations and administration, I deeply understand the unique significance of this office’s role. As a liaison to our courts, the legal community, litigants, and parties in criminal cases, I’m running for General Sessions Court Clerk to improve customer service, enhance processes, upgrade technology, and to provide greater community access to the clerk’s office and resources. I’m running for General Sessions Court Clerk because I have the experience needed to implement greater efficiency in every department.

Q: What experience do you have that qualifies you as the "best candidate" for the Democratic party?

A: Many people claim to be day-one ready. The truth is I have the most experience in the General Sessions Clerk’s Office out of all candidates (Democrat and Republican) in this race, including the incumbent. Over the past three decades, I have navigated the evolving landscape of our legal system, staying abreast of the legislative changes and technological advancements that have shaped the way we administer justice. My experience is not merely a testament to the duration of my service but a reflection of my adaptability and resilience in the face of a dynamic and challenging environment. Throughout my career, I have honed my skills in case management, document processing, and maintaining accurate and accessible records ― core competencies essential for the efficient functioning of the General Sessions Court Clerk's Office. I understand the vital role this office plays in the administration of justice, and I am committed to implementing policies and procedures that enhance its effectiveness, transparency, and accessibility. My longstanding tenure has provided me with invaluable insights into the concerns and needs of the community we serve. I am not just a candidate with a lengthy resume; I am a public servant deeply rooted in the community, someone who understands the pulse of Shelby County Government and is dedicated to ensuring that the diverse needs of our customers are satisfied.

Q: Have you held any elected positions prior to this? Please list them with the number of years you served.

A: No, however I’m looking forward to making history as the first female General Sessions Court Clerk.

Q: Are there any changes you plan to make if you are elected in August?

A: I've been asked this question on numerous platforms and the truth is General Sessions doesn't need changing. What is needed are enhancements and prioritizing. Seven years ago, a case management system was implemented in the General Sessions Court Clerk's Office. It currently remains undeveloped and without upgrades. General Sessions Civil Division was approved for a new case management system eight years ago and that has been delayed due to the current administration's lack of knowledge. My goal is to follow through and execute those projects and others that have been shelved which will improve our court system and customer services.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: Running for office with 30 years of institutional knowledge is crucial because it offers invaluable insight, experience, and understanding of complex issues, enabling effective decision-making and leadership for the benefit of the community.

Benson's campaign website can be found at www.electbensonforclerk.com

Joe Brown, General Sessions Court Clerk Democratic candidate

Joe Brown, incumbent

Q: Why are you running for General Sessions Court Clerk?

A: As the current Clerk of the largest General Sessions court in Tennessee, I wish to continue to fulfill my vision of proving to be noteworthy for the citizens of Shelby County. As a lifelong resident, my vision in 2020 was to provide accessibility, excellent customer service, education, and advocate for the needs of the citizens. During my tenure, I have identified and returned over $3.5 million to the citizens of Shelby County. I have expunged over 50,000 records to ensure that citizens are eligible for better employment, to enable them to provide for their families. Also, I restructured the administrative processes for the Driver’s Assistance Program (DAP) that resulted in driver’s license reinstatements for more than 4,000 citizens. I am the first Clerk to successfully host and coordinate annual county-wide expungement clinics for onsite record clearance and court cost settlements. Also, I created the first General Sessions Court app to provide citizens easier access to the website, cases, and information. To increase accessibility to General Sessions, I opened an additional satellite office in Whitehaven, and additional support services to the Mullins Station complex.

Q: What experience do you have that qualifies you as the "best candidate" for the Democratic party?

A: As a public servant for many years, I always serve the citizens, and actively engage the constituents, listening to their concerns and needs. I understand the struggles faced by everyday people. Throughout my career, I have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people in this great community with deep pride, humility, and profound respect. I credit “the everyday people” giving me the recognition which affords me to be a viable candidate. Four years ago, I was chosen as the Democratic nominee for General Sessions Court Clerk. I promised in my last campaign that I was going to serve the citizens and tackle the complex challenges of county government. My track record will show I brought services back to the community with expungement and driver’s license restoration clinics. In the first six months of office, I Identified $12.6 million in unaccounted funds and returned an additional $3.5 million to the County. I restructured and directed minor settlement processes that resulted in over $170,000 being returned to 62 citizens previously held since they were minors. Currently, I have a contract and resolution coming before the County Commission for E-Filing in the Civil Division. I ensured nine criminal courtrooms, and six civil courtrooms were adequately staffed to process over 1,000 cases daily during the COVID-19 pandemic for satisfactory record keeping. As a result, there are no backlogged cases in Civil or General Sessions. I have been an advocate for the people in this community and believe in finding common ground that directly benefits our community.

Q: Have you held any elected positions prior to this?

A: Memphis City Council Member ― 21 years. General Sessions Court Clerk ― 3.5 years.

Q: Are there any changes you plan to make if you are elected in August?

A: I will continue my vision by serving and educating the citizens I serve. I will continue to streamline the court system processes for more efficient service; leading additional expungement and driver’s license clinics and broaden the reach and frequency. I have a commitment to open more satellite offices in the community for greater access and continue to work with Shelby County IT Department, and other elected officials to upgrade the judicial case management systems.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: As a former member of the Memphis City Council for 21 years, I have provided unwavering and laser-focused support for community-driven revitalizations to enhance the quality of life for citizens. As the current General Sessions Court Clerk, I have continued to fight to help the citizens of Shelby County. Furthermore, I championed raises for General Sessions and other eligible Shelby County employees, and collaborated with Shelby County Commissioners resulting in a 5% raise for General Sessions and other eligible Shelby County employees, as well as a bonus for those who diligently worked during the COVID pandemic. I have engaged with the Hispanic community on several joint ventures to cultivate relationships and listen to the needs of the people.

I am a member of the NAACP, Loafers Inc, North Memphis Roundtable, and Mason Brotherhood. I am the Recipient of the Christian Men of Distinction Award, Silver Star Award, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award, Community Leadership Award, National Small Business Award, VECA Public Services Award, The Stone “Nat Turner” Award, Black Business Association Benny Award, and others. I served on numerous boards such as Northside Deregulated School Board, Kennedy Democratic Organization, Case Management, North Memphis Concerned Citizens, and many others.

Brown's campaign website can be found at www.joebrownforclerk.com.

Shelandra Yvette Ford, General Sessions Court Clerk Democratic candidate

Shelandra Yvette Ford

Q: Why are you running for General Sessions Court Clerk?

A: I am currently running for General Sessions Court Clerk in order to make a significant contribution to Shelby County. As a former elected official and a former General Sessions Principal Court Clerk, I have the knowledge, skills, education and experience to oversee the daily operations of Shelby County General Sessions Court and Office Operations.

Q: What experience do you have that qualifies you as the "best candidate" for the Democratic party?

A: I currently hold a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management and Organizational Development from Bethel University, I made local History in August 2018, by becoming the very first African American and female ever elected to the position of Shelby County Register of Deed. I am a proud Memphis native, with over 23 years of service in Shelby County Government, 6 years working experience as a General Sessions Principal Court Clerk, 4 years technical work experience and education. I am currently the current City of Memphis Deputy Treasurer for the Treasury Department. I also have the knowledge, skills, education and experience that best qualify me for the General Sessions Court Clerk. I have also previously served on various professional committees including, current member of Mid-South Association for Financial Professionals, former Shelby County Archives Committee, former Shelby County Historical Committee, former Public Records Commission Chairwoman, former Information Technology Steering Committee, former West Tennessee Region Register’s Secretary. Former Member of the County Officials Association of Tennessee, Women’s Council of NAREB Memphis Chapter and former Shelby County Government’s Unified Personnel Policy Committee.

Q: Have you held any elected positions prior to this?

A: Yes, I have served 4 years as an elected official from 2018 to 2022, as Shelby County Register of Deeds, I have also previously served on various professional committees.

Q: Are there any changes you plan to make if you are elected in August?

A: As the new General Sessions Court Clerk, my plans are to create a better effective courtroom environment for all Shelby County citizens. I will provide accountability, attainability and more customer accessibility by enhancing the customer service and support, provide proficient technology, efficient community outreach program, offer an effective expungement program. I will also improve courtroom case setting, jail release, attorney/inmate refresh program and lastly, I will improve "Drive While You Pay" program.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: I implemented the property fraud alert program for the citizens in 2021 for Shelby County Registers Office. As a former elected official and a former General Sessions Principal Court Clerk, I possess the necessary skills, knowledge, education, experience, work integrity ethics to be the next successful Shelby County General Session Court Clerk. I am asking for your votes!

Ford's campaign website can be found at www.facebook.com/fordshelandra.

Tami Sawyer, General Sessions Court Clerk Democratic candidate

Tami Sawyer

Q: Why are you running for General Sessions Court Clerk?

A: I recognize the importance of the General Sessions Court Clerk's office to the operations of Shelby County's largest court system. The clerk's office manages over 165,000 cases a year, both criminal and civil cases. There is a significant backlog in the courts and the clerk's office has the capacity to reduce that backlog but it requires innovative leadership. I am running because I believe that through improving employee morale and retention rates, advancing the technology the clerk's office uses, enhancing customer service and increasing community education on the role and services of the clerk and the courts, we can see a significant change in General Sessions Court's operations and service. I am running because Shelby County and Memphis deserve a leader who is dedicated to being present and engaged every day to ensure efficiency, justice, and accountability.

Q: What experience do you have that qualifies you as the "best candidate" for the Democratic party?

A: As a former County Commissioner, I shared oversight of Shelby County's $1 billion budget, which prepared me to lead an office of almost 200 employees with a $7 million budget. With over 15 years of senior Human Resources leadership at the U.S. Navy, Teach for America, and Amazon, I am skilled at identifying training needs and working with staff to improve customer service. I plan to work with the General Sessions Court Clerk's staff to enrich their leadership capabilities and improve morale. Additionally, I will work within Shelby County to find talented individuals to help drive innovation and improve processes in the clerk's office.

Q: Have you held any elected positions prior to this? Please list them with the number of years you served.

A: Shelby County Commissioner, District 7, 2018 - 2022, four years

Q: Are there any changes you plan to make if you are elected in August?

A: My first priority is to engage with the current staff and the General Sessions Court Clerk's office to understand their needs. I want to enter the role with their support, and I will engage them in any plans for change. In the first 100 days, I plan to audit the technology employed by the clerk's office and identify the correct systems and equipment to improve our record-keeping, customer service, and timeliness. I plan to hire a community engagement manager responsible for educating the community on resources for those facing financial hardship and to receive feedback on the community's needs. I want to extend operations to the North Memphis/Shelby area, where government offices are lacking. We have offices in East and South Memphis. Still, several Shelby County residents in the northern part of the county are impacted by transportation and financial barriers that may hinder their interaction with the courts. I will create a larger pool of certified translators to provide the courts with more support for the increasing number of individuals coming before the court for whom English is a second language.

Q: Anything else you would like to add into the story about your experience, candidacy....etc?

A: Our campaign has been endorsed by several community leaders, from grassroots advocates to elected officials to pastors and educators. We have widespread support that underscores the community's belief in my capacity to make necessary improvements in the court's office and to utilize the office for community good.

Sawyer's campaign website can be found at www.votetamisawyer.com.

