Sheriff's Office rules mother and son died from murder/suicide

Three months ago, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies said the deaths of a mother and her grown son, whose bodies were found in southwest Marion, appeared to be the result of a murder/suicide.

Detective Ryan Stith now has concluded in his final report that Birch Longfellow Crocker shot his mother, Kathleen Mary Callahan, and then committed suicide.

Both mother and son were shot in the head, deputies said. The bodies were found inside a bedroom in the home they shared at 16180 SW 20th Lane.

A .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver was recovered at the location and believed to be the weapon used in the shootings, deputies said.

Deputies said the mother and son lived in this southwest Marion County home when they were found dead in October.

At time of their deaths, Callahan was 57 and Crocker was 26, according to authorities.

During their investigation, deputies found notes indicating Callahan intended to die along with her son. Officials said the notes matched the signatures on their driver's licenses.

Officials believe several factors, to include financial problems, contributed to the man and woman deciding to die together.

Deputies said they could not find any domestic incidents or mental health issues from either party.

On Oct. 16, deputies were asked to conduct a well-being check on the mother and son. The man who made the request, later identified as Crocker's father, asked law enforcement officials to check on his son and the man's mother because he has been unable to contact his son for two weeks. The man said his son had not contacted his grandmother for her birthday, which was unusual.

A deputy went to the residence and the front gate was unlocked. The deputy knocked on the door but got no answer. Looking through the windows, the deputy noticed two people inside and they appeared deceased. The deputy called for backup and secured the scene for the arrival of other deputies.

Arriving at the home, deputies made entry and found Callahan and Crocker. There were no signs of forced entry, and except for bicycle tracks to and from the residence, there was no evidence of vehicle traffic, officials said.

Authorities said the victims' home is located in a rural section of the county with limited neighbors. One neighbor said the last time he saw the mother or her son was on Oct. 11, when Callahan was riding a bicycle.

The victims' family members did not pick up on any signs of suicide, deputies were told.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Bodies of mother and son found in October died from murder/suicide