Sherri Bevan Walsh, Summit County's longest-serving prosecutor, is retiring next month

Summit County’s longest-serving prosecutor is retiring.

Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Tuesday that she will retire on Feb. 16.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. [Karen Schiely/ Beacon Journal file]

Walsh, who will undergo heart surgery later this month because of COVID-19 complications, had said she would decide after the first of this year whether to seek reelection.

"Because of recent events, I realized I was not going to be able to provide the high level of devotion this job needs, and Summit County deserves," Walsh said in a news release.

Walsh’s announcement opens the way for a competitive race in this year’s election between Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich and John Greven, a prominent defense attorney and former assistant prosecutor.

Walsh, 63, who has been prosecutor for nearly 24 years, filed petitions in early December to run for an unprecedented seventh term. Kolkovich also submitted petitions in case Walsh opted not to run.

The Summit County Democratic Central Committee will choose Walsh’s successor to fulfill the remainder of her term this year, with this expected to be Kolkovich.

Walsh is declining to do any interviews about her decision until her retirement party in March.

Walsh touts her experience in last election

Walsh touted her experience during her last election in 2020, pointing to her two decades in office as an asset.

Michael Washington, her Republican opponent, painted her experience as a detractor. Washington, an assistant Harrison County prosecutor for 11½ years who moved to Cuyahoga Falls and started a private practice, said the county needed new leadership.

Walsh won commandingly, claiming nearly 61 percent of the vote.

In the two years prior to the 2020 election, Walsh had some turmoil in her office, including allegations by former employees of sexual harassment, bullying and campaign activities during work hours, as well as the resignations of several employees.

The Lorain County Prosecutor investigated some of the allegations and found no misconduct.

Several former employees said they planned to sue over how they were treated during their time in Walsh's office but didn’t follow through.

Walsh’s battles health problems

Walsh, a married mother of two, survived breast cancer in 2015, beating the disease after treatment that included chemotherapy.

Walsh, who has been open to discussing her health challenges, got COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic in September 2020. She experienced every known symptom of the disease, though she continued working by phone and videoconference while she recovered.

Just before the holidays, Walsh said in a news release that she would undergo heart surgery in early 2024 because of complications from heart failure related to COVID. She said her heart condition initially showed improvement but then worsened, causing the need for surgery.

Who are Kolkovich and Greven?

Kolkovich began his law career with the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office in 2010, where he interned while waiting to take the bar exam.

After passing the bar, he accepted a position in the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office’s juvenile division, where he handled abuse, neglect and dependency cases. In February of 2012, Elliot moved to the criminal division, where he spent more than 10 years prosecuting felony offenses.

Kolkovich served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio for eight months. In May of 2023, he returned to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office as the community outreach prosecutor.

Kolkovich ran for a Statehouse seat in 2018.

Greven, who is a Republican, is a criminal defense attorney who has handled many prominent cases, including murder cases. He was an assistant Summit County prosecutor from 1995 to 2001.

Greven previously ran for Green law director.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh is retiring in February