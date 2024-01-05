Shoot for the 'Bloom Moon' when planning 2024 garden plantings

Bloom Moon is an incredible new recipe from Proven Winners featuring Superbells Blue Moon Punch calibrachoa, and two new 2023 introductions, Bright Lights Horizon Sunset African daisy and Aromance Mulberry nemesia.

As we start 2024 with our garden planning, I want to encourage you to "shoot for the moon." The impetus for this thought is a new Proven Winners recipe that you most likely have never seen called Bloom Moon. It is so intricate and yet so stunningly beautiful I can hardly get it out of my mind.

The moon connotation comes from Superbells Blue Moon Punch calibrachoa. The past few years I have expressed my love for the ‘Punch’ varieties of Superbells and yet have never even given a casual mention to Blue Moon Punch. Son James always has it in his arsenal of color possibilities.

Superbells Blue Moon Punch calibrachoa has the ability to dazzle on its own in a basket in a high visibility area or as a component plant in intricate designs.

Before I delve into the Bloom Moon recipe, I want to chase Blue Moon Punch some more. As typical this variety gets 12-inches tall with a 24-inch spread. But it is not uncommon to see them look supercharged in a basket, and you would swear they were trying to compete with Supertunia Vista petunias.

Despite this vigor they are also perfect component plants as in the Bloom Moon recipe. The flowers are aptly described as a silvery lavender with a deep purple eye, yet most blooms exhibit a touch of yellow even deeper in the throat. This range of colors means they have a wide range of opportunities when it comes to partnerships.

Superbells calibrachoa varieties, Blue Moon Punch, Red, Hollywood Star and Grape Punch combine with Supertunia petunias, Superbena verbenas and Sunstar Pentas in these three border columns featuring large baskets.

Bloom Moon, however, is indescribable. Two of the ingredients were new to the marketplace in 2023. Bright Lights Horizon Sunset is a new African Daisy or Osteospermum. These are the flowers we Southerners have longed for but always seemed more acclimated to the Pacific Coast.

Bright Lights Horizon Sunset has taken that thought to the dumpster as it has won Top Performer Awards at University of Georgia, University of Florida, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon State University of Minnesota and others. It is the newest in the Bright Lights series that now has a trophy case of 39 awards.

Bright Lights Horizon Sunset reaches 12 inches tall and with a spread of 18-inches. The color description you will not believe. It is orange purple with shades of salmon pink and lavender blue. If I had not grown them and seen them with my own eyes, I would not have believed it.

The third and final ingredient in Bloom Moon is also new and unbelievable, too. It is Aromance Mulberry nemesia. Yes, this little snapdragon relative has already won a dozen awards. You are most likely thinking nemesia is a springtime flower and you would be right except it won Plant of Distinction Late August in University of Georgia Trials and took home Top Performer too. Perfect Score Iowa State and Oregon State are also some of the awards.

Superbells Blue Moon Punch echoes the colors of the deep violet in the Superbena verbenas.

If purple and plum-colored flowers weren’t enough, then consider you will come under the ‘spell of the smell’ as the aroma permeates the air. In the Bloom Moon basket, the Aromance Mulberry, nemesia blooms appear as though they were rare jewels spread throughout.

Superbells Blue Moon Punch is a calibrachoa you need to revisit or try for the first time. Like all other calibrachoas it does best in baskets or containers with really good potting soil. It is strong enough to dazzle alone in a monoculture basket and certainly plays well as a component in the designs of your heart or those recipes as intricate looking as Bloom Moon.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Norman Winter Garden Guy says to shoot for the Bloom Moon in 2024