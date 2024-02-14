Shooting shatters Super Bowl parade

At least one person is dead and 10 were injured in a shooting in Kansas City after a parade to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. Syphilis cases are skyrocketing. And scientists are looking into a female stingray's mysterious solo pregnancy.

Horror unfolds at Super Bowl celebration

A fearsome situation erupted Wednesday when gunshots rang out in a crowd near Kansas City's Union Station Wednesday afternoon, shortly after a Super Bowl victory parade for the Chiefs. At least one person was killed and 10 people were wounded, Kansas City officials said. Two armed people were taken into custody, police said, and the total number of victims has not yet been confirmed. 👉 This is a developing story. Here's what we know now.

A law enforcement officer looks around the scene after an incident following the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Areas that had been filled with crowds just moments before the shooting were empty after terrified fans ran for cover. Before the chaos unfolded, throngs of people had lined the route, with fans climbing trees or standing on rooftops for better views of the celebration. Players rolled through the crowd on double-decker buses, DJs and drummers heralding their arrival for the festivities to mark the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. 👉 More from the Chiefs' victory parade.

Jason Kelce admonishes brother Travis for Super Bowl dust-up with his coach.

Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered at Union Station during the team's Super Bowl 58 victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Let's talk about STDs

Lovers, beware. Syphilis has had a shocking rise – but many people don't seem to care. Syphilis cases surged in 2022 to their highest level since 1950, according to a report from the CDC. And public health experts are worried people aren't very concerned about it, going about sex without taking adequate precautions. That's a huge problem, and it's one of the reasons we ended up in this situation in the first place, experts say. Still, they advise against feeling anxiety around sex because of it − they just want people to be more aware and exercise a healthy dose of caution when it comes to their sex lives. 💌 Here's what you should know.

How did this stingray get pregnant?

Immaculate conception? One North Carolina aquarium is looking to solve the mystery of a female stingray's solo pregnancy that has sparked confusion. Staff at an aquarium in Hendersonville say the stingray is expecting pups, but there's one problem: The aquarium has no male stingrays. So how could the stingray become pregnant without a mate? There are a couple of possible explanations: asexual reproduction – or maybe even a shark. 🕵️ Take a closer look.

