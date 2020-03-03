Should Trump declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak?

WASHINGTON — As the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States grows, President Trump could resort to declaring a national emergency. NBC News reported on Monday that the “Federal Emergency Management Agency is planning for the possibility that President Donald Trump could make an emergency declaration to bring in extra funds and personnel to assist the administration’s coronavirus response.”

Here is how a declaration of a national emergency might come about, and what it might mean.

President Trump speaks Tuesday en route to the National Institutes of Health for a tour and briefing on the coronavirus. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Where does the power to declare a national emergency come from?

The National Emergencies Act, which was signed into law by President Gerald Ford in 1976. The law gives presidents broad powers to marshal federal resources outside the normal processes of congressional oversight or federal rulemaking.

The law, explains Elizabeth Geitein of the Brennan Center for Justice, gives the president “complete discretion to issue an emergency declaration — but he must specify in the declaration which powers he intends to use, issue public updates if he decides to invoke additional powers and report to Congress on the government’s emergency-related expenditures every six months. The state of emergency expires after a year unless the president renews it.”

When have other presidents declared national emergencies in the past?

President George W. Bush, center, with, from left, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, then-New York Gov. George Pataki, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and former New York City Fire Commissioner Thomas Van Essen look toward the fallen buildings during a tour of the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 14, 2001. (Doug Mills/AP)

Since 1979 presidents have declared 56 states of national emergency, according to the Congressional Research Service. Perhaps the best known was by George W. Bush, three days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Others might seem less consequential to ordinary Americans, as when, five years later, Bush ordered a national emergency to place sanctions on officials in Belarus, an Eastern European nation whose leaders were undermining the democratic process.

There are currently 33 national emergencies still in place, according to congressional researchers.

Has President Trump declared any national emergencies?

Yes. Most famously, he did so when he felt that Congress was not giving him sufficient funds to build a barrier on the border with Mexico. The order, issued in February 2019, mandated that $3.6 billion in Pentagon funds be siphoned for wall construction.

But by the end of that same year, a federal judge had decreed the emergency declaration illegal. The ruling underscored just how legally fraught a national emergency declaration can be.

What might a coronavirus national emergency look like?

According to documents obtained by NBC News, the emergency declaration would “bring in extra funds and personnel” and could potentially have FEMA “provide disaster medical assistance teams, mobile hospitals and military transport” to states and municipalities where the virus has taken hold.

Is a coronavirus national emergency even a good idea?

People wear face masks in Times Square in New York on Tuesday. (Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images)