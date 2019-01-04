The shutdown is about to get worse for federal workers

Litter spills from a garbage can by the Washington Monument on the National Mall on Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo by Eric BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Nearly 400,000 workers have been off the federal payroll since the government shutdown began at midnight on Dec. 22. Their last checks, covering the middle two weeks of December, went out Jan. 3, but the workers will not receive their regular pay on Jan. 17 for the pay period ending Saturday — potentially forcing them to put off bills or reduce expenses.

Four out of 10 Americans have less than $400 in the bank to cover emergencies.

While most workers received back pay after previous shutdowns, there’s no guarantee that will be the case this time around. Some contract workers, including janitors, security guards and administrative staff, won’t receive back pay at all. Congress has to pass — and the president has to sign — legislation that specifically authorizes the government to pay federal employees for the time they were on furlough.

Officials of unions representing federal workers are concerned about receiving makeup pay, citing President Trump’s recent decision to freeze scheduled salary raises via executive order. It’s even possible that essential personnel such as TSA agents and law enforcement officers, who are required to perform scheduled shifts to avoid losing their jobs, will not be paid for the hours they’ve worked during the shutdown.

“There’s not another company in the United States of America that could force employees to go to work and not guarantee them their pay,” said David Fitzpatrick, a representative for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union. “None. Zero. What company would you work for that said ‘Well, you’ll have to come to work, but there’s no guarantee we’ll pay you?’”

When asked during a press conference Friday about a safety net for federal workers losing pay, Trump said, “The safety net will be a strong border, because we’re going to be safe. I’m not talking about economically, but ultimately, economically, I really believe that these people … believe in what we’re doing.”

Fitzpatrick is personally stuck in limbo: He was supposed to retire from the National Park Service on Dec. 30, but with the shutdown, he’s been unable to file the necessary paperwork, so he’s not even sure he still is a federal employee. When he attempted to find out whether he could complete the process during the shutdown, the personnel officer he needed to speak with had also been furloughed.

As an unintended consequence of the shutdown, a pay freeze for top administration officials that had been in effect since 2013 expired — meaning that Cabinet officers, deputies and other top administrators will receive raises of around $10,000. CNN reported Friday that hundreds of TSA screeners are calling in sick at major airports, some to work other jobs that can pay them.

A closed campground in the Joshua Tree National Park in California on Jan. 3, 2019 (Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images) More

The shutdown is also an impediment to workers hoping to make ends meet with temporary jobs. Steve Reaves, the union president for Federal Emergency Management Agency, told Yahoo News that moonlighting in other contract gigs during the shutdown requires managerial approval. The problem is that most of the staff needed to approve those requests are also furloughed, and approvals are what he called “more miss than hit” at this point. Employees who perform unapproved contract work during the shutdown would risk dismissal.

Another possible problem for FEMA employees is the risk of missing bill payments, and receiving credit-score downgrades as a result. Reaves explained that many FEMA workers, most making $52,000 to $75,000 a year, have security clearances, which could be revoked if their credit scores fall. Reaves said the repeated shutdowns in recent years and the lack of job security have resulted in the loss of many FEMA employees, weakening the agency.