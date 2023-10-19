Sidney Powell pleads guilty day before trial in Georgia Trump case

Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., on Dec. 2, 2020. Powell has pleaded guilty as part of deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump’s election loss in Georgia. | Ben Margot, Associated Press

Sidney Powell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to six misdemeanors related to her interference with the performance of election duties in Georgia, per Politico.

Fulton County prosecutor Daysha Young asked in court, “How do you plead to the six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties?”

Powell said, “Guilty,” per The Hill.

Powell entered her guilty plea in Fulton County Superior Court and was sentenced to six years of probation, a $6,000 fine, $2,700 in restitution to the state of Georgia, a public apology letter and a requirement to testify at future court-related hearings, The Hill reported.

PBS reported that Powell’s charges included “violation of the Georgia RICO act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.”

Her plea deal allowed her to plead guilty to less severe charges.

There are 17 other defendants who are also facing conspiracy charges related to their work on the Georgia election results. Fox Atlanta reported Scott Hall pleaded guilty on Sept. 29 to five counts of conspiracy with the intention of interfering with the performance of election duties.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Oct. 20, and now co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro will be tried alone, NPR reported. Chesebro filed to sever his trial from Powell on Sept. 6 but the motion was denied by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, per the Deseret News.

Chesebro faces charges of “violating the Georgia RICO act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents,” per PBS.

Trial dates for Trump and the 17 other co-defendants have not yet been set.