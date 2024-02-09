Six offshore wind turbine sites planned off Barnegat Light, draw large crowd to Toms River

TOMS RIVER — A plan to place wind turbine farms in six areas of ocean off the Jersey Shore brought a crowd to the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday, where the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management fielded questions and concerns.

Federal personnel met with more than 100 offshore wind supporters, critics and curious residents over a plan to develop an area of the Atlantic known as the New York Bight.

Combined, the six lease areas in the New York Bight cover 488,201 acres and have the potential to power nearly 2 million homes, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, or BOEM.

At its closest approach, the easternmost of the six project areas is 27 nautical miles (about 31 miles) from Barnegat Light.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management held a meeting about offshore wind development at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Toms River on Thursday, Feb, 8, 2024.

Despite its name, the power generated in these New York Bight lease areas could benefit a variety of states, including New Jersey.

"Each individual project (developer) can respond to a solicitation that any state can issue to purchase the power on a long-term basis," said Jessica Stromberg, chief of BOEM's Environmental Branch for Renewable Energy.

These developers can use these lease areas to supply power to New Jersey, New York, or even regional combinations of states, she said. For instance, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut signed a memorandum of understanding in October to bid for offshore wind power together in order to reduce costs for their ratepayers.

Already, New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities awarded offshore wind renewable energy certificates, or ORECs, to two offshore wind developers with lease areas in the New York Bight. Attentive Energy Two submitted a plan for a 1,342-megawatt project to be built 50 miles east of Barnegat Light. Leading Light Wind was awarded ORECs to build a 2,400-megawatt project about 40 miles east of Atlantic City.

Those projects will lie east of another New Jersey-based offshore wind project located closer to shore, the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind project. Atlantic Shores will be located south of Long Beach Island and be about 9 miles offshore at its closest approach..

John McCarty, a landscape architect with BOEM, said the angle of the sun, humidity, turbine height and cloud cover will affect how significantly the wind farms will be seen from the coast.

"On a hot day, you got that haze bank out there (on the water), my guess, they are going to be very difficult to see," he said.

On a clear morning, the turbines will be in shadow at sunrise and may appear more prominent than in the middle of a hazy, humid afternoon, McCarty said. Against a clear sky near sunset, the white turbines may "pop" against the deep blue of the horizon, he said. Other times, the turbines in the New York Bight will likely be impossible to distinguish from clouds, he said.

"It's really ephemeral," McCarty said. "It changes based on atmospheric conditions, your direction of view… the distance away (from the wind farm.)"

Earlier this year, BOEM officials announced that a draft "Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement" for the six lease areas in the New York Bight were available to the public to review.

"We care about potential impacts to marine mammals and other marine species," Stromberg said. "The scope of this programmatic review is to look at avoidance mitigation and minimization and monitoring measures that could be applied to these six projects."

Attendees ask questions about offshore wind projects at a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management meeting at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Toms River on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

BOEM officials expect wind turbine developers to submit plans that outline ways to protect marine animals, including ramp up procedures during construction, independent marine animal spotters to be onboard wind turbine construction vessels, and possible exclusion zones, Stromberg said. Offshore wind developers face a "litany of requirements" to protect the ocean environment and the animals within in, she said.

Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 26 on the draft environmental impact statement, which is more than 1,300 pages with indexes.

Mike Dean, a critic of offshore wind development and Middletown resident, said less than two months is not enough time for the public to review the extensive draft impact statement and weigh in.

"These are transformational projects for our coastline and for our coastal ecosystems," he said at BOEM's meeting on Thursday. "The public needs to be aware of what's going on… It's the biggest industrialization undertaking of an ecosystem in the history of man.".

Dean was among at least a dozen offshore wind opponents who attended the meeting.

Gus Lovgren, a commercial fisherman who docks in Point Pleasant Beach, worries offshore wind farms will take away more than half of his fishing areas.

Gus Lovgren, a fourth-generation fisherman, has a vessel named the Lilly Rose docked in Pleasant Beach. Lovgren worries that his family's century-long fishing heritage in the United States is coming to an end. He said offshore wind farms could block his access to more than half of his usual fishing grounds.

The wind farms will bring "devastation and the extinction of our industry," Lovgren said.

"The New York Bight is the most productive fishing grounds on the East Coast," he said. "And they're trying to take that away from us. They are trying to take our heritage."

BOEM's environmental draft document said the wind turbine bases could help the fishing community in the long run by creating new habitats that would attract a variety of species. However, snagged fishing gear on bases, construction noise pollution and changes in fish migration routes could also harm the commercial fishing industry, according to the agency's draft document.

Yet, BOEM said not building the wind farms also harms the fishing industry; the agency notes that climate change is already altering the ocean environment and fish within.

Attendees wear anti-offshore wind sweaters to a hearing held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Toms River on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Peggy Middaugh of Manchester, who chairs the environmental justice taskforce of Unitarian Universalist FaithAction NJ, a social justice advocacy organization run by faith communities, came to Thursday's BOEM meeting to support offshore wind development.

New Jersey needs to move away from fossil fuels, which lead to climate change and harm people in New Jersey's vulnerable communities, Middaugh said.

Offshore wind plays a role in the switch to clean energy, she said.

"Flooding and heat" are major impacts of climate change felt across the state, from homes flooded in Manville to fossil fuel air pollution causing harm in northern New Jersey, she said.

"People… are working in the fields and on the farms," she said. "They literally are dying of heat."

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

