Slick and tired: Downtown businesses thought city would treat sidewalks. Why didn't they?

The city spends a lot of money maintaining downtown as the cultural and economic hub of Knoxville − arguably, of all East Tennessee. But in the days following Knoxville's worst winter storm in years, some local downtown businesses feel the center of the city didn't get the attention it deserves.

The Knoxville Public Service Department has been working nonstop for days, starting with priority routes before clearing secondary streets. But when it comes to clearing sidewalks, city spokesperson Eric Vreeland told Knox News, the City Code puts the responsibility on adjacent property owners.

The city did clear Market Square, as the pedestrian plaza is considered a fire lane for emergency vehicles. But not all sidewalks are back to normal, a full week after snow began accumulating in East Tennessee.

"Any extra layer of difficulty between a consumer and a good that gets added, it gets harder to get," Ryan Sheley, COO of Maple Hall and Babalu, told Knox News. "It's hard enough to get people anyway to Gay Street businesses when they're having to park at State Street or Market Square (garages)."

Even though Sheley and his staff cleared the sidewalks in front of their two Gay Street businesses, the path to reach them was still slippery and dangerous − a problem for businesses that heavily rely on foot traffic.

"You would like to see a little bit more of a collaborative effort there on getting the sidewalks ready," Sheley said. "Downtown sidewalks − that seems like salting 101 to me."

Knoxville sidewalks are public, but not when it comes to clearing snow

While Chapter 23 of the City Code was referenced by the city, the only section about removing ice and snow applies to the occupants or owners of "any dwelling house or other house upon any street of the city."

This section mentions police have the duty to enforce this, but Vreeland said no one is being cited.

"The aim is to work collaboratively with property owners to restore full access and mobility," he said via email. "But ultimately, the property owners have the legal obligation to remove snow and ice, and they do the majority of the clearing. City helps with trouble spots."

David Dunwoody, manager of Mirage and Skybox Sports Bar and Grill on Gay Street, questions why that rule exists in the first place.

"The sidewalks are public domain," he told Knox News. "My patio, that's our property. But outside the property, that is the public street. That's not us, and it shouldn't be our responsibility."

A section of sidewalk on Clinch Ave and Gay St. remains covered in ice in Downtown Knoxville snow on Monday, January 22, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. The sidewalk on the other side of Clinch was clear of ice.

Still, Dunwoody spent two hours Jan. 19 scraping and shoveling ice − not just in front of Skybox, he said, but essentially the entire block. You have to do it if the city won't, he said, especially when business is on the line.

"We had a big event Saturday, and only a quarter of our expected reservations showed up because they were all snowed in," he said. "I understand the other weather conditions can't be controlled. ... People who were out downtown should have been able to access the sidewalks at the bare minimum."

Mayors leave downtown Knoxville businesses behind during travels

Dunwoody also took issue with Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's taxpayer-funded trip to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17 as the city was in a state of distress caused by the winter weather.

"I would like, first of all, the mayor to be more attentive," Dunwoody said. "If this ever happens again, I would expect some help from the city. I don't mind putting in effort. We did."

Knox News reported on Kincannon's trip, as well as Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' trip on Jan. 13 to stump for former president Donald Trump in Iowa.

All things considered, Sheley said, Babalu and Maple Hall had a "decent weekend" of business Jan. 19-21. He is thankful for those who kept their downtown plans, whether it was going out to eat or attending "Wicked" at the Tennessee Theatre.

Sheley admits he's not attuned to the city budget, does not attend city snow prep meetings and doesn't understand the full scope of the clearing efforts. But when sidewalks are still dangerous a week after snowfall began, he said, something should be done to keep this from happening again.

"The thing that I would want out of this is a little more dialogue about what went right and what went wrong so we're better prepared next time this happens," he said.

The word 'sidewalk' never came up in city of Knoxville updates

For a week, the city documented its snow-clearing efforts on Facebook but did not relay information about what residents and business owners should be doing about sidewalks. Dunwoody said he had no idea it was his responsibility to clear them.

It wasn't until after Knox News reached out about sidewalks Jan. 21 that the city even used the word "sidewalk" in a post.

Snow and ice remains on parts of the sidewalk at Union Ave. and Walnut St. in Downtown Knoxville on Monday, January 22, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

"City Public Service Department crews today continued salting residential streets, assisting with dispatch emergency calls, and assuring safe access along hospital routes," the city said in its Jan. 21 post. "Look for more of the same on Monday, as well as non-snow team Public Service employees continuing to clear ice off downtown sidewalks and entrances to recreation centers."

When asked by a Facebook user whether downtown businesses and residents should clear their own sidewalks, the city did not provide a full answer.

"Sidewalk clearing is done by the horticulture crew and non-snow crew employees, so no Public Service employees are being pulled off snow-plowing or salt-spreading duties to clear sidewalks," the city replied.

Do you need to clear sidewalks? Depends where you live

Whether you need to clear sidewalks depends on whether you live in Knoxville, Knox County or Farragut.

Jim Snowden, Knox County Engineering and Public Works' chief engineer, told Knox News via text the county is responsible for sidewalk maintenance outside city limits.

The Farragut Municipal Code states "sidewalks, walkways, walking trails, greenways, stairs, driveways, parking spaces and similar areas shall be kept in a proper state of repair, and maintained free from hazardous conditions."

Farragut spokesperson Wendy Smith told Knox News the public works department tries to make sure sidewalks are clear but has been "overwhelmed" clearing roads.

