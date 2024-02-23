Smale Park is eroding, what do we do? Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

When the Ohio River rises, it hides severe erosion on the western edge of downtown's Smale Riverfront Park. On Feb. 1, with the river at 48 feet, water stood just about 12 feet from the park's sidewalk.

When the Ohio River rises, all looks well along the western edge of downtown’s Smale Riverfront Park.

But when the water level falls – as it has in recent weeks – Smale’s ragged shoreline comes into full view.

Cincinnati Parks has planned to address the growing erosion there since it began building Smale in 2008. It’s taking up the project in full this year, working on a study, considering early designs and chasing federal dollars.

The $120 million park is not in danger of sliding into the Ohio, parks officials say. But without intervention, “Mother Nature will win” and will take more land, parks director Jason Barron said.

What else you need to know Friday, Feb. 23

📚 Exclusive: Are Cincinnati area schools banning books? Records show which books and where.

🏈 Bengals announce new turf is coming to Paycor Stadium ahead of 2024 season.

💵 $200M Duke Energy Convention Center expansion gets county approval.

🎥 New 'Superman: Legacy' details emerge. When Ohio filming is expected to start.

Before you go: Things to do this weekend

It's a crafty-feeling weekend in Cincinnati with the 20th Century Cincinnati show in Sharonville and the Cincinnati Home & Garden Show kicking off at the convention center. Check out our list of the top 14 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend.

Today's Top Stories

Tianna Robinson, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to aggravated murder.

• Woman admits strangling 4-year-old daughter, could spend rest of her life in prison

Public health experts are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal disease in a Miami University student, officials announced Thursday.

• Butler County Health: Meningococcal disease suspected in Miami University student

• Man admits smuggling fentanyl into Campbell County jail; feds say 2 inmates overdosed

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Wil Benson stands for a portrait during spring training, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

• Behind the scenes at MLB picture day with the Cincinnati Reds at spring training

A screenshot from a video by @SirYacht_ on Twitter/X in which he ate Skyline Chili for a whole week.

• Ohio man says he lost 3.1 pounds eating only Skyline for a whole week

