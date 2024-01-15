SMART plans meetings in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties on future of transit system

SMART is planning community meetings in January and February to gather feedback on what residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties want to see in their public transit system.

SMART says it wants to hear from residents of metro Detroit about their transit needs and expectations, and what they'd like to see from the system in the future.

The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation is launching a series of public meetings in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties as well as online sessions beginning next week to gather feedback.

The meetings “aim to understand riders' destinations, preferences and priorities — crucial inputs that will shape SMART's future service enhancements,” according to a news release.

The effort is part of what the system is calling the “SMARTer Mobility” study, which SMART General Manager Dwight Ferrell, said is “not just about evaluating our current system; it's a testament to our dedication to fostering a transit network that aligns with the needs and aspirations of our communities. We're not merely seeking change; we're inviting collaboration and engagement from our riders and partners to co-create a transit system that works for everyone."

Some of the goals of the program, according to information posted on SMART’s website, include establishing microtransit — seen currently as the FLEX on-demand option — as a permanent service, creating a “user-friendly app for all transit service," ensuring that services are integrated and expanding public transit within new service areas.

Harmony Lloyd, SMART's vice president of planning and innovation, said the project has been underway since the fall, and it's now time to meet with the public. The effort aims to gather a clearer picture of what residents want from public transit, whether that's more buses on different routes, shorter frequency of service or whether they want microtransit. Lloyd said it's not realistic to put microtransit in every community so SMART wants "to be thoughtful about where those zones go."

Recommendations will be developed out of the public meetings in the summer and then brought back to the public for hearings where they'll be presented and another round of feedback will be gathered. Implementation could happen as soon as January 2025, Lloyd said.

The online meetings will require registration. For information or to register, go to https://www.smarter-mobility.org/

In-person meetings:

∎ Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. — Richmond Community Center, 36164 Festival Drive, Richmond∎ Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. — Novi Public Library, 45255 W. 10 Mile Road, Novi∎ Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. — Henry Ford College, 5101 Evergreen Road, Dearborn∎ Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. — SMART Royal Oak Transit Center, 202 S. Sherman Drive, Royal Oak∎ Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. — Redeemer United Methodist Church, 20571 Vernier Road, Harper Woods∎ Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. — Macomb Community College – Center Campus, 44575 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.∎ Feb. 8 at 6:30 pm — Bloomfield Township Public Library, 1099 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Twp.

Online Zoom meetings:

∎ Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.∎ Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m.∎ Jan. 29 at 11:30 a.m.∎ Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

