Snow to arrive Monday night in Bucks County. What to expect for Tuesday's commute

As frigid temperatures take over the region Monday night, watch out for wintry precipitation and slippery roads.

The National Weather Service reports “dangerously cold temperatures” across the United States on Monday with colder wind chills Tuesday ahead of another Artic blast later in the week.

Here's what to expect in Bucks County and surrounding regions.

Prepare for a frigid start to the work week

Snow is expected to arrive Monday evening after 7 p.m., continue into Monday night, and possibly will to switch to mixed precipitation Tuesday midday along the I-95 corridor. Accumulation for Bucks County and Philadelphia is expected to be 1 to 3 inches.

While snow is expected to modestly accumulate, warmer, dryer air is expected to move into the area overnight, which could limit just how much snow we see on the ground.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling. If you need the latest road conditions in your area, call 511.

There is a low probability of widespread hazardous weather in the county on Monday, but minor coastal flooding is possible on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Looking ahead, more significant snowfall could be arriving Friday into Saturday.

Bucks County weather forecast

If you must work outdoors or plan to go anywhere this week, don’t skip the layers.

A 50% chance of snow is forecast on Monday, mainly after 8 p.m. In the evening, the low will be 26 with winds around 5 mph and a 50% chance of precipitation.

Expect intermittent lulls in the snow beginning around 3 a.m. and remaining somewhat dry until after 8 a.m. Tuesday, when snow is likely to resume around 9 a.m. with a 40% chance to continue through noon. The early afternoon has a slight chance of snow and rain forecast between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and scant snow remaining afterward. Skies will be cloudy and the high will be 33 degrees. Winds between 5 mph and 15 mph will be present in the afternoon with a 70% chance of precipitation.

By nightfall Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. Winds around 10 mph will be present.

Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and winds between 10 mph and 15 mph. In the evening, it will be partly cloudy with a low around15 degrees.

Through the rest of the week, the weather will remain chilly and blustery as a chance of snow is expected again in the region on Friday.

