Snow day in Delaware. Closings, cancellations and delays begin to roll in for Tuesday

The National Weather Service is calling for snow to turn into sleet and rain overnight, across the region.

With slippery conditions expected Tuesday morning, here are some early delays and cancelations in Delaware announced Monday night.

Schools

Appoquinimink School District - Two-hour delay Tuesday.

Brandywine School District - Two-hour delay for all schools and offices Tuesday.

Colonial School District - Two-hour delay Tuesday. No morning half-day pre-K. All after-school activities and programs are canceled.

More: Snow to arrive Monday night in Delaware. What to expect for Tuesday's commute

Milford School District - 90-minute delay Tuesday. No breakfast or morning pre-k.

New Castle County Vocational Technical School District - Two-hour delay Tuesday.

Polytech School District- Closed Tuesday. All afternoon tutoring, athletic events, extracurricular activities and activity bus runs are cancelled.

Red Clay School District - Two-hour delay Tuesday. No half-day pre-k.

Motorists navigate snow covered roads Monday night in New Castle County

Smyrna School District - Closed Tuesday with all after-school and evening activities canceled. All essential personnel and 12-month employees are to await further direction from their direct supervisors, and all ten-month employees will receive further direction via email.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What's closed, canceled or delayed in Delaware due to weather