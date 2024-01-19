Snow day? No way. Here's how elearning days work in Indiana

Years ago, bad winter weather would have meant schools call a snow day. But many schools have been opting for students to participate in virtual learning days, (sometimes called elearning) where they do school work at home using technology.

Here's what to know about virtual schooling.

The difference between synchronous between asynchronous learning

A synchronous learning day means that the virtual learning still has a live element to it. That may be online in a virtual classroom via Zoom, Google Classroom, etc. where the student is still interacting with their teacher and classmates in real time. More than half the day has to be live in order for it to be considered synchronous.

An asynchronous learning day means that at least half of the virtual learning is self-paced, meaning students aren't spending time online live with a teacher. This could look like students completing assignments independently before the end of the day, but the student won't be spending much time (if any) in a virtual classroom with their teacher.

Schools have opted for asynchronous learning days when there were spikes of COVID cases, severe weather or to offer training for teachers.

How many elearning days can Indiana schools have?

In 2022, House Bill 1093 passed which means school districts are only allowed three virtual asynchronus learning days per school year, to help ensure students were receiving more guided instructions after doing a lot of school online during the pandemic.

Schools are permitted to have as many synchronous remote learning days as they want, but beyond the three allowed, asynchronous learning days do not count toward the 180 day student instruction requirement put in place by the state.

If a school needs to implement more than 3 asynchronous days per school year, they are able to apply for a waiver, but it would only be approved in "extraordinary circumstances."

The goal with diferentiating between the two types of learning days is to ensure that students are still interacting with their teachers, so that students are getting the most out of their education even during unforseen circumstances, like severe weather.

