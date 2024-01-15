Snow on Monday night? Here's why Accuweather has it at a 99 percent chance, so get ready

\Will the Lower Shore of Maryland get its first snowfall of the season on Monday night and continuing into Tuesday? There are some doubts about any accumulation, but here's how Accuweather says there's a 99 percent chance of at least some kind of snow in the forecast.

Snow in the forecast for Monday night, but how much?

Just how does that 99 percent figure come into play? In its Wintercast for Salisbury for Monday night, Accuweather has a chart with these rather striking figures for the possible period of 8 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday:

An 81 percent chance of 1-3 inches of snow on Monday night in the Salisbury area.

A 15 percent chance of "a coating to an inch."

A 2 percent chance of 3-6 inches of snow.

And a 1 percent chance of greater than 6 inches of snow.

So, in short, we are very likely in for some kind of snowfall Monday night, so get prepared.

The full Monday/Tuesday forecast for Salisbury and Ocean City

According to Accuweather, Salisbury will see a high of only 36 and a low of 32 degrees in the evening Monday, leading to the prediction of some snow that could create slippery travel conditions. The chance of precipitation is 25 percent for Monday, increasing to 96 percent for Tuesday.

Tuesday will see a high of 43 degrees but a low of just 19 degrees, and that's when the bulk of the snow is expected, up to 1-3 inches most likely.

For Ocean City, the snow probability is similar, but Accuweather puts the expected cap at 1-2 inches between 8 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

For Monday in OC, expect a high of 35 degrees and a low of 32 degrees, with 25 percent chance of precipitation. For Tuesday, expect a high of 45 degrees and a low of just 22, with a 94 percent of precipitation, and snow expected to create slippery driving conditions.

