Solar eclipse 2024: What central Ohio schools are canceling classes

As Ohio prepares for a first in centuries total solar eclipse, many central Ohio school districts are ensuring their students can maximize the experience.

Columbus City Schools, the state's largest school district, and other area school districts plan to have no classes or will have early dismissals on Monday, April 8, with the path of the eclipse passing near the Greater Columbus area.

Ohio residents will be able to view a total solar eclipse, the first time this will happen in the state in more than 200 years. The path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities like Cleveland, Akron and just north of Columbus. During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth.

People within a 124-mile-wide band in Ohio will experience the rare total solar eclipse. The path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, passing through or near cities such as Toledo, Bowling Green, Lima, Mansfield, Akron, Cleveland, Springfield and Dayton. The total eclipse will last as long as approximately three minutes and 40 seconds in parts of the path.

A map showing where the moon's shadow will cross Ohio and surrounding states during the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Here is a list of school districts in Franklin and Delaware counties and some other area school districts that plan to cancel classes or dismiss early. Officials in some districts, such as Lancaster in Fairfield County, have not decided yet.

Franklin County

Columbus: No classes

Bexley: Early release

Canal Winchester: Early release

Dublin: No classes

Gahanna: Spring break

Grandview Heights: Early release

Groveport Madison: Proposed early dismissal, board to vote Friday, Feb. 16

Hamilton: Open

Hilliard: No classes

New Albany-Plain: No classes

Pickerington: No classes

Reynoldsburg: No classes

South-Western: Early release

Upper Arlington: Early release

Westerville: No classes

Whitehall: No classes

Worthington: No classes

Delaware County

Big Walnut: No classes

Delaware: No classes

Olentangy: No classes

Other schools

Newark: No classes

Teays Valley: No classes

Marysville: No classes

Jonathan Alder: No classes

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce suggested that school districts inside the totality zone may want to consider hosting eclipse events for families and the community for an experience that is educational and safe.

But it said that the Columbus and Cincinnati metro areas might experience heavy traffic as people flood the state to watch the eclipse. It said districts and schools should check with local emergency management agencies to check on safety precautions and possible traffic pattern disruptions.

The state is prepping for a big turnout at Ohio state parks by ordering 100,000 pairs of eclipse glasses.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Which Ohio school districts are closed for the April 8 total eclipse?