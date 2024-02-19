Solar eclipse 2024: How to watch it and what it will look like in Mississippi

If you haven't done it already, mark April 8 on your calendar. Not because it's exactly one week after April Fool's Day and exactly one week before you need to file your income tax return, but because there's a total eclipse of the sun and you can see part of it in Mississippi.

Solar eclipses always cause excitement, but Chris Sirola, associate professor of astronomy and physics at the University of Southern Mississippi, said this one is a bit unusual.

"What's interesting is that we're experiencing the third big solar eclipse in less than eight years; August 2017, October 2023, and now April 2024," Sirola said. "But solar eclipses are usually pretty rare for specific locations. The next won't be until 2028 with only a few percent coverage."

While this will be a total eclipse in many states in North America, it won't be in Mississippi. However, it won't be a long drive for Mississippians who want to see it in totality.

"People living in the northwestern corner of the state will get the most coverage, but nobody in Mississippi will see a total solar eclipse," Sirola said. "Central Arkansas is probably the closest to us for that."

And it may be worth the drive. Sirola said the next total solar eclipse that will be visible in Mississippi won't happen until 2045.

When to see the 2024 solar eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth. Regardless of where you are in Mississippi, the event will begin at about 12:30 p.m., peak a little after 1:50 p.m. and end at 3:10 p.m. or a few minutes after.

Where will it be a total eclipse?

Portions of a number of states will experience a total eclipse including:

Texas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Tennessee

Missouri

Illinois

Kentucky

Indiana

Michigan

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

North American areas within a band stretching from southwest Texas to Maine will experience a total eclipse of the sun on April 8, 2024 while some outside the path will see a partial eclipse.

How to watch the 2024 solar eclipse

Sirola said under no circumstances should anyone look at an eclipse without glasses outfitted with special lenses designed for eclipse-viewing. He also noted they're inexpensive and sell for about $15 per dozen online.

He said a welder's mask will work, too. Sirola also said cameras, binoculars and telescopes should be outfitted with a filter designed for the specific purpose of viewing eclipses.

You may also see it on the ground. Sirola said as light from the eclipse passes through small openings in leaves on trees, an image of the eclipse can be projected onto the ground or flat surfaces such as a deck similar to how a primitive pinhole camera projects images onto film.

According to NASA, this pinhole camera effect can be duplicated with a note card with a small hole in it or even with a colander.

What to look for during the solar eclipse

According to NASA, there are a number of things to look for as the moon and sun cross paths if you're in an area where the total eclipse will occur.

Shadow Bands: These are rapidly moving, long, dark bands with white spaces in between that can be seen on the sides of buildings or the ground just before and after totality. They can be very faint and difficult to photograph. Earth’s upper atmosphere distorts the sharp-edged light from the solar surface the same as it distorts starlight and causes stars to twinkle.

Baily's beads: As the moon moves across the sun, points of light shine around the moon’s edges. These are called Baily's Beads and are light rays from the sun streaming through the valleys along the moon's horizon. Baily’s Beads are very short-lived and may not last long enough to be noticeable.

Diamond ring: Baily’s Beads will begin to disappear until only a single bright spot will remain along the edge of the moon. This bright spot resembles a diamond in a giant ring formed by the rest of the sun’s atmosphere.

The world around you: Take a few seconds to observe your surroundings. You may see a 360-degree sunset. You may also see particularly bright stars or planets in the darkened sky. The air temperature will drop and often there will be an eerie silence. It is also worth watching the people around you. According to NASA, many people have a deep emotional response when the sun goes into totality.

