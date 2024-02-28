Somerset County Commissioners approve change in sheriff department chain of command

SOMERSET ― Somerset County Commissioners and the salary board Tuesday approved requested changes in the Somerset County Sheriff's Department.

The board approved the promotion of Nicholas McKenzie from sergeant to lieutenant, at an annual salary of $52,000, effective March 2. McKenzie was making $46,405 as a sergeant in the department.

Commissioners Chairman Brian Fochtman explained the move is made to establish a chain of command. There is no one authorized to take command should something happen to the sheriff and deputy sheriff. The commissioners also pointed out that a sheriff's department employee is Act 120 certified and can issue citations, but they can't conduct investigations.

Fochtman said the qualifications for being a lieutenant are determined by the sheriff.

"We're building a command structure and I'm commending these commissioners for getting me help," said Somerset County Sheriff Dusty Weir. He said between working in the department and the county jail, McKenzie has 22 years of experience. He's certified as a firearms instructor, taser instructor and Protection from Abuse reporter for the state.

Commissioners also approved promoting Melissa Truscott from clerk to office manager, effective March 2.

Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes cast the only dissenting vote against the salary increase from $34,839 to $44,000 for Truscott.

The full-time clerk position was reclassified to a part-time clerk at $11.97 an hour.

The commissioners and sheriff said the changes will not cause a strain on the budget because the department has 12 employees, but at full staff would be 16 full-time and one part-time employee. Weir said the only addition to the staff will be the part-time position. He said the department handles 5,000 requests for pistol permits a year and the extra help is needed for this kind of office work.

No votes

Tokar-Ickes voted against increasing salaries in the maintenance department as well. She said the county needs to have a comprehensive study done because it has no official management structure for nonunion employee salary raises.

Tokar-Ickes said consistency is needed. After the board approves salary increases, they receive more requests from other departments, she said after the meeting.

Tokar-Ickes said after the pandemic hit, the workplace and workforce changed, and she said the county needs to have a more systemic and comprehensive way for the union and nonunion employee salaries to be decided.

Somerset Lake project

The commissioners approved paying $2,500 to Steel Construction to clear the future site of the pavilion at the Somerset Lake Nature Park.

Here are plans for Somerset Lake.

Cathie Beal, recycling coordinator standing in for Lindsay Baer who resigned from the Somerset County Parks & Trails Department for another job, said the area will be cleared of invasive species and brush to allow potential bidders to see what the area looks like. They will leave the trees, she said.

The project is funded through Community Foundation for the Alleghenies grant funds. Work will begin on the project as soon as the weather permits.

Commissioners advertised for the Somerset County Parks & Trails Department director position and will begin interviewing candidates, they said.

More directors resign

The county commissioners accepted the resignations of Doug Walters as an administrator of children and youth services, effective July 5, and Bradley Zearfoss as director of the planning commission, effective March 29. Both are for retirement.

Walters and Zearfoss both have nearly 40 years of county service, Tokar-Ickes said.

"They're going to enjoy life and enjoy things they want to do now," Commissioner Irvin Kimmel Jr. said.

Commissioners accepted the resignation of Alyssa Bundzuh as director of the GIS Department, effective March 6. Tokar-Ickes said Bundzuh is leaving for a job in Huntingdon County.

"It's been a challenge trying to keep good people. In the workforce, there are those entering into retirement and some are tending to get to that age," she said. "It's daunting to replace people in those positions, very challenging.

"No doubt that the tone of the last year and a half has impacted recruitment. We heard through HR from the candidates, it has created an impact and unless it stops, we'll continue to have that challenge."

Tokar-Ickes said there also are not a lot of people going into those fields or having the experience.

Lease agreement

Commissioners also approved signing a five-year lease agreement with Pennsylvania Western University (Clarion University) at the Somerset County Education Center, pending the university's approval of the agreement.

The approval is an extension of the agreement of $21,455 per year, payable at the rate of $1,787.91 per month.

"We're really pleased to be able to sign the five-year agreement," Tokar-Ickes said. She said they have heard the university closed sites elsewhere and that this shows their commitment to Somerset County. Forty students graduated this year.

