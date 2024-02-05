Somerville man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Maryrose Fealey

SOMERVILLE – A 27-year-old borough man has been charged with the killing of a well-known borough woman who was found stabbed near her North Bridge Street home last week.

David C. Shroitman was arrested and charged Monday with murder in the death of Maryrose Fealey, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Shroitman also was charged with possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension, McDonald said, and he was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Shroitman and Fealey were members of Somerville High School's 2014 graduating class.

Maryrose Fealey was found stabbed to death outside her family's home in Somerville Tuesday night. She was 27.

Somerville police received a 911 call around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday about an unresponsive woman outside a housing complex on North Bridge Street, according to McDonald. Arriving officers found Fealey with multiple stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, McDonald said.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Somerville Police Department executed a search warrant at Shroitman’s home shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, McDonald said, and he was arrested.

McDonald commended all the law enforcement involved in the investigation, as well as all the public that came forward with tips.

Fealey was tireless in her efforts to empower youth and those battling addiction. She was the founder of 4 The Younger Me (4TYM) and involved with the nonprofits Not An Easy Fix, DJ Choices and Empower Somerset, according to her obituary.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., and a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Episcopal Church, 158 W. High St., Somerville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at 908-725-0331 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

