Sorry, Hillary: Democrats don't need a savior

As if 26 candidates weren’t enough.

Asked Tuesday whether she has ruled out running for president in 2020, Hillary Clinton told BBC Radio 5 Live, “I say, ‘Never, never, never say never.’”

“I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it,” she added.

With the Iowa caucuses fast approaching, Clinton is just the latest in the colorful cast of characters who seem to have surveyed the sprawling Democratic field, sensed something lacking and decided that “something” might be them.

Never mind, for instance, that billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg already closed the door on a run earlier this year, declaring in March that he was “clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination” and that “the best way for me to help our country is by rolling up my sleeves and continuing to get work done” as a political philanthropist.

Never mind all that, because there he was last week, directing his team to file for the Alabama primary — and there he was Tuesday, flying to Arkansas to file there as well.

“If [Bloomberg] runs,” said spokesman Jason Schechter, “he’s going to go to states that Democrats never go to in the primary campaign.”

Never mind that former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick also took his name out of contention, citing concerns last year that “the cruelty of our elections process would ultimately splash back” on his wife, who had just been diagnosed with cancer, and other “people whom Diane and I love.”

“It’s hard to see how you even get noticed in such a big, broad field without being shrill, sensational or a celebrity,” Patrick said. “I’m none of those things and I’m never going to be any of those things.”

Never mind all that, because there Patrick was in the New York Times, telling “senior Democrats” Wednesday that “he will enter the presidential race” with a forthcoming “video before appearing in person in New Hampshire to file his paperwork” for the primary.

Never mind that Clinton said in March that she’s “not running”: There was her husband, Bill, saying late last month that “she may or may not” run and her top adviser Philippe Reines adding that “she would think about it long and hard” if “she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump.”

And never mind that California activist and hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer was also a “no” before he was a “yes,” announcing in January that he wouldn’t be vying for the presidency — then reversing course six months later and announcing he would.

Autumnal speculation about an eleventh-hour savior swooping in and saving Democrats from defeat is something of a “regular, if not quite quadrennial, tradition for a party that can be fatalistic about its prospects,” as the New York Times’ Jonathan Martin put it in a recent story about the Democratic establishment’s latest “Maalox moment.”