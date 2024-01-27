South Carolina home of Nikki Haley targeted by fake emergency call: report

The South Carolina home of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was the recent target of a "swatting" incident at the end of last month, Reuters reported.

Emergency responders arrived at the former governor's Kiawah Island house in southeast South Carolina on Dec. 30, after an unidentified man called 911 to falsely report he had shot a woman there and threatened to harm himself, Reuters reported based on town records.

The incident is the latest in a string of "swatting" attempts targeting high-profile national figures.

Also last month, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the homes of her two daughters had been targeted by fake emergency calls. And the federal judge and special investigator in former President Donald Trump's D.C. election interference case were victims of 'swatting attempts' between December and January.

Officials determined that the call on the former South Carolina governor's gated community home was a hoax, according the emails obtained by Reuters. Haley was not home or in town at the time, they reported.

Haley's campaign and local police could not be immediately reached by USA TODAY for comment.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 24: Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley holds a rally on January 24, 2024 in North Charleston, South Carolina. After her defeat to Trump in New Hampshire, Haley pledged to continue on to her home state of South Carolina, insisting she still has a path to the nomination (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

