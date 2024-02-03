South Carolina presidential primary results since 2000

South Carolina Democratic voters are expected to present President Joe Biden his first official victory after the polls close at 7 pm on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Although New Hampshire's primary was on Jan. 22 - and he won - officially, this is the first year that the Palmetto State kicked off the Democratic primary nominating calendar. The GOP primary will take place in three weeks, Feb. 24.

Here's a look at the first-in-the-nation presidential primary results from years past.

Live: 2024 South Carolina Presidential Primary results

2020

Democratic

President Joe Biden: 48.6%, 39 delegates Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders: 19.8%, 15 delegates Businessman Tom Steyer: 11.3%: 0 delegates

Republican

South Carolina was one of four states in 2020 that canceled its primary/caucus in an attempt from the GOP to fend off rivals of incumbent President Donald Trump.

General Election Result: Biden would go on to defeat incumbent Trump in the general election.

More: 2020 Presidential Election Results & Electoral Map

This combination of pictures shows then-President Donald Trump, left, and Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

2016:

Democratic

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: 73%, 39 delegates Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders 26%, 14 delegates

Republican

Businessman Donald Trump: 32.51%, 50 delegates Florida Senator Marco Rubio: 22.48%, 0 delegates Texas Senator Ted Cruz: 22.33%, 0 delegates

General Election Result: Trump would go on to win the party nomination and win in the general election to Clinton.

More: Clinton's popular vote lead surpasses 2 million

President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during a debate in 2016.

2012

Democratic

Incumbent President Barack Obama won the Democratic nomination unopposed.

Republican

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Newt Gingrich: 40.4%, 20 delegates Utah Senator Mitt Romney: 27.8%, 5 delegates Virginia Senator Rick Santorum: 17%, 0 delegates

General Election Result: Romney would go on to win the party nomination and lose to the incumbent Obama in the general election.

More: How Obama won re-election

In this Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, left, and President Barack Obama spar during a presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

2008

Democratic

Illinois Senator Barack Obama: 55.4%, 25 delegates New York Senator Hillary Clinton: 26.5%, 12 delegates South Carolina Senator John Edwards: 17.6%, 8 delegates

Republican

Arizona Senator John McCain: 33.15%, 18 delegates Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee: 29.84%, 6 delegates Tennessee Senator Fred Thompson: 15.63%, 0 delegates

General Election Result: McCain would go on to win the party nomination and lose to Obama in November.

More: 'It was never meant to be' — John McCain fails in 2nd presidential bid

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2008, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, and Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greet each other at the start of a townhall-style presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

2004

Democratic

South Carolina Senator John Edwards: 45%, 27 delegates Massachusetts Senator John Kerry: 30%, 17 delegates Reverend Al Sharpton: 10%, 1 delegate

Republican

South Carolina GOP gave their 46 delegates to incumbent President George W. Bush before the primary had begun.

General Election Result: Bush would go on to beat Kerry.

More: 2004 political conventions explain Trump, Obama, Clinton and 2016

President George W. Bush, right, and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., wave as they enter the stage before the third and final presidential debate Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz. AP Photo.

2000

Democratic

Al Gore: 91.79%, 43 delegates New Jersey Senator Bill Bradley: 1.78%, 0 delegates

Republican

Texas Gov. George W. Bush: 53.39%, 34 delegates Senator John McCain: 41.87%, 3 delegates

Result: Bush would go on to win the party nomination and beat Gore.

More: It's not 2000 anymore: President Trump's rejection of election sets rocky landscape for President-elect Biden

Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore shake hands at the end of their first debate October 3, 2000, at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: South Carolina presidential primary results since 2000