SpaceX Telkomsat launch from Cape Canaveral: Where to watch Falcon 9 rocket lift off

For the third time in a week, SpaceX has scheduled another Florida launch.

After two launches on Valentine’s Day, SpaceX Telkomsat HTS 113BT is set to lift off Tuesday, Feb. 20.

A Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Telkomsat HTS 113BT satellite from launch complex 40 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a launch window from 3:11 to 5:44 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Trajectory will be east.

Telkomsat touts itself as the leading satellite service provider in Indonesia.

2 Florida rocket launches around Valentine’s Day 2024

If Telkomsat launches on schedule, it will be the third launch from the Space Coast of Florida in a week.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on the secretive USSF-124 national security mission from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 or Valentine’s Day.

Then, hours later, the Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander carrying NASA science and commercial payloads launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. Liftoff was at 1:05 a.m. Then, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed at 1:13 a.m., completing its 18th mission.

How can I watch the Tuesday, Feb. 20, rocket launch from Florida?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates for the SpaceX launch at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before liftoff.

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best views to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are further south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to launch pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

• Jetty Park Beach and Pier, 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

• Playalinda Beach, 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

• Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park, 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

• Space View Park, 8 Broad St., Titusville

• Sand Point Park, 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

• Rotary Riverfront Park, 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

• Alan Shepard Park, 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Cocoa Beach Pier, 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

• Lori Wilson Park, 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

• Sidney Fischer Park, 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Where can I see a rocket launch in Indian River County and Martin County?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots:

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

Where can I see a rocket launch in Volusia County?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs

• Bethune Beach, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach)

• Oak Hill riverfront, Sites include Sunrise Park, 275 River Road; Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road; Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road; and Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY, part of the USA TODAY Network. For more of his stories, click here. Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launch: What is Telkomsat satellite and where to watch