Sparring GOP factions now plan two conventions at opposite ends of state

Kristina Karamo and Pete Hoekstra, who both claim to be the Michigan Republican Party chair, now plan March 2 conventions at opposite ends of the state.

Former ambassador and congressman Pete Hoekstra, who was elected by one block of state committee members Jan. 20 to replace Kristina Karamo, announced Tuesday he has scheduled a convention to select GOP presidential delegates for March 2 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. Hoekstra is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.

But Karamo, who has refused to step aside and still controls the state party website and its bank accounts, earlier scheduled a March 2 convention at Huntington Place in Detroit, for the same purpose.

The delegates selected would attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

"I look forward to seeing you in Grand Rapids!" Hoekstra said in a late Tuesday news release.

Meanwhile, Karamo has called the delegates selected at recent county conventions to a Detroit meeting on the same day.

On Wednesday, a Kent County judge is to consider a request from the anti-Karamo faction for a restraining order against Karamo.

Trump is expected to win both the Michigan primary on Feb. 27 and the GOP caucus/convention. Delegates are being awarded based on results from both events, with greater emphasis given to the convention.

