Spate of weekend shootings spur police investigations

A spate of shootings over the weekend in the Savannah and Chatham County has spurred multiple police investigations.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) officers were called to the area of Brassler Street and King George Boulevard, where they found a deceased adult male who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Detectives were called and an active investigation is ongoing.

According to media outlets, the Chatham County Coroner's Office identified the man as Donta’Veous Sharrod Cockfield Marshall, 29. His death has been ruled a homicide.

More: Chatham County Police investigating death of an adult male found early Saturday morning

More: Though crime decreased in Chatham Co. in 2023, gun use sees uptick

More: To combat crime, Savannah is installing more cameras throughout the city

Later that same day at around 2:15 p.m., Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 1000 block of West 39th Street, where they found one male juvenile with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene and transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

At around 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 10, SPD officers responded to another shooting at Barnard Street and Bay Lane and found a victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene and transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center where he later died. The investigation is ongoing.

The fourth shooting of the day came at 11:10 p.m., when SPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Stratford Street, where they found one adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he was shot at from a moving vehicle. He was treated on the scene and transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

At 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 11, SPD responded to the 1400 block of Walter Simmons Court, where they discovered one adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he also was shot at from a moving vehicle. He was treated on the scene and transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

According to police tracking, there have been two homicides in unincorporated Chatham County since the beginning of the year. At this time last year, there were zero homicides. In the city of Savannah, there have been two homicides since the beginning of the year.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Spate of weekend shootings spur police investigations