'Special person and a monumental leader': Mary Baldwin's president emerita, Cynthia Tyson, remembered

STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University announced that the school's president emerita, Cynthia Tyson, died on Sunday, Jan. 7, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was 86.

Tyson was named president in 1985, coming to Staunton from Queens College in Charlotte where she was vice president of academic affairs. She left the Staunton school 18 years later, saying at the time that it was an "appropriate juncture to have a change of leadership at the school." Tyson said of her resignation that she wanted to have a successor in place before the college's accreditation process began in 2004.

Edward Scott, who retired last year an associate professor of philosophy at the Staunton school, said Tyson had a particularly strong grasp of personal details among members of the Mary Baldwin community.

“She knew our spouses and our children by name, our origins of town, country and kin,” Scott said in a release by Mary Baldwin University. “It always moved me to hear her call my name with affection, so much so that I could never bring myself to call her Cynthia. I called her President Tyson from the beginning until the very end and thus shall she ever remain, so fondly remembered beyond the veil.”

Under her guidance, Mary Baldwin created the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership (VWIL), the nation’s only women’s cadet corps. The first class of students came through the program starting in 1995. VWIL has graduated more than 500 cadets and earned a national reputation as a leadership development program for students pursuing both military and civilian careers, according to the school.

“Dr. Tyson was instrumental not only to the growth of VWIL as a program, but also to the growth of cadets on an individual level,” Trimble Bailey Spitzer, a current MBU Trustee who served as VWIL’s first cadet, first captain and graduated with the corps’ inaugural class, said in the school's release. “I remember she gave the address at our very first parade, and in her speech she said ‘I am very proud of you’ in her British accent many times over. But she really was incredibly proud of us as young women. She was a special person and a monumental leader.”

Tyson was born and raised in England and earned her bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD in English language and medieval English literature from the University of Leeds. She eventually became a naturalized United States citizen.

In addition to VWIL, Tyson helped expand the then-named Adult Degree Program to satellite locations throughout Virginia, to increase access to a college education for those who were often juggling coursework, careers, and family responsibilities. She also helped grow the PEG program, which began in 1986 under her leadership. The Program for the Exceptionally Gifted is an immersive academic experience for females as young as age 13.

Chaplain Emerita Pat Hunt said Tyson knew how to lead without resorting to intimidation or retribution.

"The people at Mary Baldwin did not fear falling out of favor or having to pay later on for speaking their minds," Hunt said. "She didn't employ tactics of fear to garner respect. We had true freedom of speech."

Hunt once asked Tyson how she is able to treat everyone equally knowing that she must like certain people more than others. Tyson told Hunt that she just thinks of them as characters in 'Canterbury Tales.'

"I had to laugh," Hunt said. "Good advice and an insight into the source of her patience with us. I disagreed with her on many occasions and told her so. She never allowed it to damage our relationship even if she very much disagreed."

Tyson paid careful attention to the special needs of underrepresented students, according to Andrea Cornett-Scott, MBU's chief diversity officer.

“Through her leadership, the Office of African American and Multicultural Affairs was launched, transforming the cultural identity of the Mary Baldwin community," Cornett-Scott said in the school's release.

The school also said that Tyson enabled the founding of the Shakespeare and Performance program in 2001, which continues to offer a course of graduate study in partnership with Staunton’s American Shakespeare Center (ASC). The first-floor rehearsal room at ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse is named in Tyson's honor.

Tyson also led the renovation to Carpenter Academic Hall in the 1990s, which was rededicated in honor of alumna Leona Bowman Carpenter and a significant grant from the Carpenter Foundation. She spearheaded the purchase of the Staunton YMCA, which became the Physical Activities Center. The William G. Pannill Student Center was constructed in 1992 as a dedicated space for students to gather. The patio joining Pannill with Kable House and the Student Activities Center is named in Tyson’s honor.

Toward the end of her tenure, she led the way for the construction of a residence hall and home base for PEG students, which in 2021 was renamed Cynthia Haldenby Tyson Hall in her honor.

Upon her retirement as president in 2003, the Legislature of Virginia recognized her distinguished service to the Commonwealth by legislative commendation, and the U.S. Congress likewise voted to recognize her accomplishments. Mary Baldwin also named her an honorary doctor of humane letters at her final Commencement ceremony.

“During her presidency, Dr. Tyson was able both to effect great change and connect to students, faculty, and staff with respect, warmth, and affection," said current MBU president Jeff Stein. "This is a rare and outstanding gift, and one which I deeply admire in her life and work. From what I’ve learned about Dr. Tyson’s remarkable service to Mary Baldwin, she stands out as a thoughtful, approachable, and dynamic leader who made a tremendous impact on the institution while never forgetting to appreciate and elevate the people who worked and studied on these hills. Her legacy of academic excellence and entrepreneurial spirit still influences the university today and is carried forward by our students and alumni across the world.”

Tyson most recently served as president of the Robert Haywood Morrison Foundation, a non-profit, charitable organization based in Charlotte, that supports higher education, the arts and culture, and the natural environment.

In Staunton, she was named the first female president of the Rotary Club and served on the boards for the Frontier Culture Museum, Shenandoah Shakespeare and the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

She is survived by her son, Marcus James Tyson, of Winterton, U.K. and her daughter, Alexandra Elizabeth Butler, of Charlotte; grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Butler MacLeod, her husband, Ian, and Christopher Michael Butler; and great grandchildren, Kiera Lily MacLeod and Jack Hilton MacLeod.

The memorial service will be held on a forthcoming date at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C.

Tyson’s family asks that memorial gifts be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204; Queens University of Charlotte, 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28274; or Mary Baldwin University, Frederick and New Streets, Staunton, VA 24401.

