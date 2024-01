When is spring break 2024 for Arizona's universities and Maricopa County colleges?

Warmer weather and a break from classes are just around the corner.

The University of Arizona and Arizona State University have their 2024 spring breaks scheduled for the first week of March. Northern Arizona University, Grand Canyon University and the Maricopa Community Colleges have their breaks scheduled a week later.

Here's when Arizona's major universities and the Maricopa Community Colleges release students for spring break.

University of Arizona spring break

Classes are excused for spring break at the University of Arizona from Saturday, March 2, through Sunday, March 10. Classes resume Monday, March 11. Find the full 2023-24 academic calendar on the university's website.

Arizona State University spring break

Classes are excused for spring break at Arizona State University from Sunday, March 3, through Sunday, March 10. Classes resume Monday, March 11. Find the full 2023-24 academic calendar on the university's website.

Northern Arizona University spring break

Spring break for Northern Arizona University begins Monday, March 11. Classes resume Monday, March 18.

Find the full 2023-24 academic calendar here.

Grand Canyon University spring break

Spring break for Grand Canyon University begins Monday, March 11, and classes resume Monday, March 18.

Find the full 2023-24 academic calendar here.

Maricopa Community Colleges spring break

Spring break for Maricopa Community Colleges begins Monday, March 11, and classes resume Monday, March 18.

Find the full 2023-24 academic calendar here.

New deal: ASU to bring ChatGPT into higher education through OpenAI partnership

Reach the reporter at marcus.reichley@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is spring break 2024 for Arizona's universities and colleges?