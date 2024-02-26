Springfield NAACP demands change after Republic student reports racial slurs, threats

The Springfield NAACP is calling for immediate action by the Republic school district after another student came forward to report racist slurs, racially motivated harassment and threats of violence.

The threats allegedly included students saying they would shoot Black or Jewish classmates at school.

In a Friday letter to the school board, Springfield NAACP president Kai Sutton said its leadership accompanied the parent of a middle school student to a meeting with the principal and vice principal of Republic Middle School.

A photo of the Republic Middle School hallways from January 2019. Republic has one of the largest middle schools in Missouri.

"It is deeply troubling to learn that the child has been subjected to threats of shootings targeting African-American and Jewish students, as well as the use of derogatory racial slurs, including the full N-word, and derogatory monkey sounds," Sutton wrote in the letter obtained by the News-Leader.

"Furthermore, the fact that such behavior has repeatedly been inadequately addressed by the school administration is unacceptable."

The two-page letter was sent nine days after the parent of a Republic High School student athlete filed a civil lawsuit alleging he has been repeatedly called racist slurs by wrestling and football teammates, that he was assaulted, and that pleas for help to his coaches, the athletic director and the principal went unanswered.

Sutton said she was unaware of the lawsuit, or the similar allegations it contained, at the time the Springfield NAACP was providing support to the middle school parent.

"This is a widespread issue that needs more attention and eyes," she said.

In the letter, the Springfield NAACP asked the Republic district, which is southwest of Springfield in Greene County, to take specific steps. It also asked for a meeting with school officials.

The News-Leader reached out to the district for comment. Nikki Faith, director of communications, confirmed the meeting and that the letter was received by the school board.

Matt Pearce, superintendent of the Republic school district

She said Superintendent Matt Pearce responded to the letter from the Springfield NAACP to set up a time to meet.

In a statement, the district said it "takes any accusation of mistreatment of students very seriously and investigates and addresses them promptly. The district works to ensure that students and staff feel safe at school in all aspects, leading to their growth and success in their education and beyond. Republic School District takes a comprehensive and proactive approach to supporting all students as they treat each other with kindness and respect."

In the letter from the Springfield NAACP, Sutton said the parent reported "incidents where students have openly used racial slurs" toward her daughter.

"Despite clear evidence, including video, the response from school administration has been dismissive, with the principal categorizing such language as mere 'cursing' and failing to acknowledge the racial implications and severity of the harassment," Sutton wrote. "The ongoing harassment is of significant concern to the NAACP as an organization because it affects more than just the targeted student."

Sutton described the racial slurs as "deeply offensive hate speech, dehumanizing, and historically rooted in the oppression and discrimination of African American individuals."

She wrote: "Such language not only inflicts immediate harm but also perpetuates a culture of racism and intolerance within the school environment."

Sutton said explicit threats of violence targeting specific groups of students including "threats to shoot up the school" create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Kai Sutton is president of the Springfield branch of the NAACP.

"In today's climate, where school shootings and hate crimes are unfortunately all too common, any hint of such threats much be taken with the utmost seriousness and urgency," she wrote.

She added that racial slurs, threats of violence and harassment based on race and ethnicity take a toll on the targeted student as well as others.

"Other students are seeing this behavior tolerated by the administration and it is leading to more students joining the harassment," she wrote. "Such experiences can have long-lasting effects on their mental health, self-esteem, and sense of safety, making it difficult for them to focus on their education and fully participate in school activities."

In the letter, the Springfield NAACP questioned why certain students were disciplined and others were apparently not.

"The parent reported her daughter had been unjustly suspended for defending herself against physical assault," Sutton wrote. "At the same time, the perpetrator of threats of school shootings and racial harassment continues to remain in attendance without facing adequate consequences."

The Springfield NAACP called on the school board to take five specific steps:

Investigate all reported incidents of racial harassment and threats of violence and report to local law enforcement any incidents that fall under the Missouri Safe Schools Act;

Administer prompt and appropriate disciplinary action against perpetrators including suspension or expulsion if warranted;

Implement comprehensive anti-bullying and anti-racism policies and training for staff and students;

Provide support and counseling services for students who have been targeted by racial harassment;

Monitor and report to parents the progress made in addressing these issues.

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: NAACP says racist threats against Republic students 'widespread issue'