Should Springfield schools paddle kids? Here's what board candidates, teachers union say

All seven candidates running for the Springfield school board, including three incumbents, say they actively oppose a return to corporal punishment.

Only one candidate suggested the idea floated by board member Steve Makoski ought to receive a fair hearing.

"While I don’t see corporal punishment as a tool in the reactive arsenal, as with every proposal that comes to the board table from the superintendent or fellow board members, I will give Mr. Makoski’s request for consideration due diligence," said incumbent Maryam Mohammadkhani, a retired pathologist. "Right now, we need to focus on reviewing data with our teachers and staff, and listen to their ideas on best practices to address discipline."

At a Tuesday board meeting, Makoski held up a wooden paddle and encouraged the board to consider a return to corporal punishment — currently outlawed in district policy but not in state law — as a way to improve discipline and student behavior.

He also called for the immediate removal of disruptive students, holding "stand down" assemblies to set behavior expectations in each school, and "zero tolerance" for smartphones.

Springfield school board member Steve Makoski held up a wooden paddle during the Feb. 13 study session. He urged the superintendent and board to consider a return to corporal punishment.

The Springfield school board is less than two months away from a consequential election. On April 2, voters will pick three candidates to serve, potentially reshaping the seven-member governing body.

For that reason, the News-Leader asked candidates to weigh in on Makoski's push for corporal punishment and his oft-repeated suggestion to significantly curb smartphone use in schools.

Board president Danielle Kincaid, an attorney, said corporal punishment is not an effective way to improve student behavior.

"As an advocate for the well-being and success of every student, I firmly oppose the use of corporal punishment in our schools," she said. "Research consistently demonstrates the harmful effects of corporal punishment on students, including increased aggression, lower academic achievement, mental health issues, and a strain on the relationships between students and teachers."

Kincaid said the approach does not fit with the district's overall goals.

"We must prioritize the holistic development, academic achievement, and well-being of our students — corporal punishment has been proven to have no place in achieving this goal," she said. "Alternative methods of discipline, such as positive behavior support and restorative practices, have been proven to be more effective in promoting positive behavior and fostering a safe and supportive learning environment."

Kincaid said she worries about what a return to corporal punishment would mean for recruiting and retaining high quality staff. "In a time of nationwide teacher shortages, the last thing we need to require from educators as a term of employment is a commitment to using physical punishment on school children."

The News-Leader asked the Springfield National Education Association if it had a position on corporal punishment and learned the Missouri NEA is opposed.

"We do not support corporal punishment as a means to address disciplinary issues. Identifying and addressing the cause of the misbehavior in hopes of creating self-control and responsible behaviors is always preferred," said Laura Mullins, president of the Springfield NEA.

"However, for any serious infraction that threatens the safety of staff or students, we believe the district has the responsibility to deliver immediate action by applying the code of conduct to the fullest extent while ensuring equitable application and due process for all involved."

Scott Crise

Board vice president Scott Crise, manager of gas plant operations at Associated Electric Cooperative, said he is opposed to corporal punishment. "Research supports my position that corporal punishment is ineffective and can be harmful in allowing children to be successful and one of the district's top priorities is to have success-ready students."

Of the district, Mohammadkhani said: "It is very clear that we have a discipline problem and fixing it is a priority for me." She added there are "many root issues" including poor academic and social skills, that contribute.

"I see the solutions as a combination of proactive measures that strengthen peer interactions and develop soft skills with positive behavioral incentives, changes in the learning environment to reduce distractions, such as cell phones, ensuring that teachers are the authority that model good behavior and that the learning environment has the students’ undivided attention, and appropriate reactive measures that are sometimes necessary to maintain an effective learning environment," she said.

Landon McCarter, a business owner and entrepreneur, said he will "absolutely oppose corporal punishment in our schools" if elected.

Chad Rollins

Chad Rollins, a pharmacist, said of corporal punishment: "I would oppose that being reinstated in schools as this type of punishment may be a parental choice at home but not in our school system. I do recognize we have a discipline issue within SPS but this type of punishment would not be my choice to solve the issue."

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, an associate professor at Missouri State University, said he stands "in staunch opposition" to any attempt to reinstate corporal punishment.

"The practice is harmful, ineffective, antiquated, and barbaric," he said. "I would suggest that the board follow the guidelines set forth by the American Academy of Pediatrics and pursue smart, effective solutions to the student discipline issue."

Susan Provance, a retired Springfield teacher and coach, said she believes many share her position that paddling is not the "appropriate answer for the students of today."

"I started in education when corporal punishment was used but felt we were sending a mixed message to kids," she said. "We are saying violent interaction with other students will always be wrong but we can paddle you so that you understand 'Do not hit.'"

Susan Provance

Provance said she does not believe parents want "any form of corporal punishment" to become part of the district's discipline policy.

"I believe that we would lose the respect and support of the community if we adopted changes that brought back corporal punishment," she said. "There are other measures far more successful in dealing with disruptive behaviors."

Scaling back smartphone use in classrooms

Six of the candidates, all but Provance, commented on curbing smartphone usage in schools. All supported some level of scaling back students' access, especially during class.

McCarter said he acknowledged the "challenges teachers face in maintaining student focus" when smartphones and Airpods create a distraction.

Landon McCarter

"I support policies that significantly restrict student access to smartphones during class time, with the exception of allowing them for emergency situations," he said.

Crise said teachers should be empowered to take steps. "Cell phones are a distraction and teachers should have the liberty to curb cell phone usage in their classroom."

Kincaid said she supports implementing a "comprehensive cell phone usage policy" in schools, as part of creating effective teaching and learning environments.

She said any policy should involve the input of parents and teachers and be reviewed and updated as needed.

"It is crucial to establish clear guidelines that emphasize respectful and responsible cell phone usage, ensuring that devices do not disrupt learning or distract students from educational activities," she said. "I disagree with calls for complete bans of cell phones on school property; in times of extreme crisis and emergencies, it is cruel to prevent parents and children from being able to quickly contact one another."

Kincaid said designating "phone-free zones" and setting specific times for students' smartphone usage can allow for an "appropriate and responsible technology integration."

"By striking a balance between leveraging technology for educational purposes and minimizing distractions, we can create a learning environment that maximizes student engagement and achievement," she said.

Maryam Mohammadkhani

Mohammadkhani said she supports "curbing cellphone use" and noted it is a step districts in southwest Missouri and beyond have been taking.

She noted there is "truly compelling" research showing positive results from making the change. "There have been similar successful initiatives implemented in other districts, and there is a body of research supporting that work. Of course, not all research results are identical and there are occasional substantive differences within the corpus of scholarly output and institutional innovations/practices."

Rollins said he does not want to "take away the connection" that allows parents to communicate with their children in an emergency situation.

"However, there is a need to support quality learning environments by not allowing students to use cell phones as distractions in the classroom and impede the learning process," he said.

Rollins said as a parent, he has received emails that teachers send home to all families "asking for help from parents in discussing the use of cell phones as a distraction to the learning."

Sherman-Wilkins said as a professor, he understands how smartphone use in class can be a distraction to students and others and supports efforts to "curb use" in the learning environment.

"That said, I do not think students should be prevented from having them at school entirely," he said. "A balanced approach would allow students to keep their silenced phones on their person and only access their devices during lunch, recess and in rare circumstances in class with their teacher's permission."

