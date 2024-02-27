When is St. Patrick's Day, and why do we celebrate?

Are you ready to have a sham-rockin' good time this St. Patrick's Day? The March 17 holiday is just around the corner and Des Moines is prepping for the lucky day.

St. Patrick's Day isn't just the perfect excuse to sport your favorite green outfit and sip a pint of beer. The holiday that originated in America is a prideful one for Irish and Irish Americans, as it celebrates their heritage.

Here's some facts to know about the holiday:

Who was St. Patrick and why do we celebrate him on March 17?

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, brought to the Emerald Isle when he was kidnapped and enslaved. Though he eventually escaped, he returned and advanced Christianity throughout the island. He is celebrated on March 17, the day he is believed to have died.

More: Get your green on. Des Moines' St. Patrick's Day Parade has a different date, route for 2024

Is St. Patrick's Day a religious holiday?

It is and it isn't, Brian Witt, the cultural executive director of Albany's Irish American Heritage Museum, told USA TODAY in 2023.

Witt noted that some parades in the U.S. are preceded by Catholic masses. He believes, "Most people have no idea of any religious significance."

Elizabeth Stack, executive director of Albany's Irish American Heritage Museum, told USA TODAY that the day is a religious holiday in Ireland, mentioning the island's high Catholic population.

From the archives: What it means to be Irish in Iowa on St. Patrick’s Day

Why do we wear green on St. Patrick's Day?

Fun fact: St. Patrick is tied to the color blue. So why do we cloak ourselves in green?

Witt told USA TODAY that Irish Americans would wear the green as a reminder that they were nationalists.

"The colors of the Irish flag are green, white and orange, the green symbolizing the Irish nationalism, the orange symbolizing the Orangemen of the north and the white symbolizing peace," Witt said.

Stack mentioned a mythical belief that green is to be worn to "make you invisible to leprechauns," which she says originated in America.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When is St. Patrick's Day 2024, what is it and why do we celebrate?