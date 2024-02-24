What is a 'stan'? How an Eminem song sparked the fandom slang term.

Everyone is a fan of something, whether it's a sports team, a movie franchise, a book series, a video game or a musician. All you really need to create a "fandom" is a common interest or hobby.

From Marvel to Pokémon to Taylor Swift, the list of what people choose to support and follow seems endless. With the arrival of the digital age, the way fandom culture operates has changed entirely.

In these online circles, you might have seen people use the word "stan." Despite its origins, the term isn't always a bad thing. Here's what the fandom slang means.

What does 'stan' mean?

As a noun, "stan" refers to "an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan," according to Merriam-Webster.

The slang rose to prominence in 2000. It derives from an Eminem song of the same name, which is about a dangerous super-fan of the rapper.

While this is how "stan" started, it doesn't always hold the same negative connotation.

"Today's use of 'stan' is slightly less sinister than the (original) Stan," Kadian Pow, a lecturer in sociology and Black studies at Birmingham City University in England, previously told USA TODAY. "Today's usage is more along the lines of unreasonable obsession, but not necessarily crazed stalker."

Colloquially, "stan" can often describe any fan, regardless of dedication. For instance, someone could call themself a "stan" of a certain band, despite being a casual listener.

As a verb, "to stan" means "to exhibit fandom to an extreme or excessive degree," Merriam-Webster reports. But, similar to how the noun has loss severity, the verb can also imply engaging in any degree of fandom.

The connotation of "stan" depends on the context of the conversation or statement.

'Stan' culture: Fans need to reconsider how they worship celebrities.

How to use 'stan'

"Some stans can't seem to hold their favs accountable and just blindly follow them without questions."

"Do you stan Beyoncé?"

"I wonder if *NSYNC would ever do a reunion tour?" "The stans would go wild if they did."

