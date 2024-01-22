Starbucks watermelon mugs were part of UK collection, not a nod to Palestinians | Fact check

The claim: Starbucks released a watermelon mug in support of Palestinians

A Jan. 17 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) includes an image of a Starbucks mug with a watermelon design, a fruit used to symbolize Palestinian support in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“Starbucks been (sic) begging since they put out those statements and the boycott started,” reads the post. “Half off drinks, buy one get one, statements praying for peace for all, watermelon cups. ITS TOO LATE!! THE BOYCOTT IS FOR LIFE!”

It received more than 200 likes in two days. Another version of the claim spread widely on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our rating: False

The design has nothing to do with the war. The mugs were sold as part of a summer collection in select U.K. Starbucks locations in May 2023, several months before the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023.

Mugs were released in select UK stores months before war began

Watermelons have become a symbol of the Palestinian cause because their colors match those in the Palestinian flag, and the inoffensive symbol can bypass both legal and social media censorship supporters may face by using the actual flag, as reported by the Washington Post.

There have been calls for a Starbucks boycott since October 2023 in light of the company's response to a pro-Palestinian social media post from its workers' union. Starbucks sued the union over copyright infringement, prompting a countersuit, USA TODAY reported.

But Starbucks said it is not pandering to anyone by selling watermelon mugs.

The mug was part of a summer merchandise collection in select U.K. Starbucks locations that launched in May 2023, Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said.

Seasonal merchandise that remains in stock after its intended season may continue to be sold in stores. That was the case for the watermelon mug, though Anderson said it is only in a few U.K. locations.

Various websites also show the mugs were being sold well before the start of the war.

Starbucks U.K. included a photo of the mug in a June 2023 Facebook post promoting its summer merchandise. The mug also appears in an eBay listing and a TikTok video that predate the war.

USA TODAY previously debunked false claims that Starbucks was closing stores in Morocco and San Francisco because of pro-Palestinian boycotts and that McDonald’s changed its wrappers to support Israel amid the war.

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Associated Press, Check Your Fact and AFP Fact Check also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

