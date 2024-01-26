When can you start filing taxes in Iowa? Here's what to know about the 2024 tax season

The start of tax season is just days away, and we're all dreading the stress and confusion. But don't worry, here are some income tax tips and tricks:

When does tax season start in Iowa?

Iowa's income tax season officially begins the same day as federal return processing: Jan. 29, 2024.

But, Iowans do have more time to file their state returns compared to their federal returns. Iowa state income tax returns are due April 30, 2024.

How can I ensure my Iowa and federal taxes are filed on the first day?

As long as you've received all your tax documents, you can complete the forms now and have them ready to send electronically on Jan. 29.

Most software companies accept electronic submissions and then hold them until the IRS is ready to begin processing.

If you use a tax preparer, they also can complete your return ahead of opening day and queue it up to the IRS. As soon as the agency opens for business that day, your return will automatically get filed.

IRS Free File is available on IRS.gov ahead of the filing season opening. The IRS Direct File pilot will be rolled out in phases as final testing is completed and is expected to be widely available in mid-March to eligible taxpayers in the participating states.

How to avoid common Iowa income tax mistakes

The Iowa Department of Revenue shared these tips to help Iowans prepare their 2024 income tax returns:

Start early : The Department of Revenue recommends having a system to keep track of all the important documents you'll need, such as receipts, W-2s and 1099s.

Ask for help: Reach out to a professional if you need assistance. They can answer your questions and provide guidance to ensure you're doing everything correctly.

Stay focused: The Department of Revenue says filing taxes may not be your favorite task, but remember that taxes support programs and services that benefit Iowans including highways, schools, social services and parks.

What if I file my taxes by paper and mail?

If you file by paper and are due a refund, you'll have to wait longer for your check from the federal government. Not only do you have to wait for the postal system to deliver your paper return, but processing your return will take longer. An IRS employee will have to open the mail and enter your information to get processed.

"It could take four weeks or more to process your return," the IRS said.

The IRS expects more than 128.7 million individual tax returns to be filed by the April 15 tax deadline.

Iowa's goal is to process refunds within 30 days, according to the Department of Revenue.

How do I track my Iowa tax refund?

Yes, Iowa has it's own Where's My Refund? on tax.iowa.gov to check the status of individual income tax returns and amended individual income tax returns you've filed in the last year.

You will need to know your Social Security number and the amount of your refund. It can take up to a week after filing your return electronically for tracking information to appear on the state's tool.

Can I check to see if my federal refund has been issued?

Yes, for your federal return go to Where's My Refund? on IRS.gov or the IRS2Go mobile app to see the latest information on your tax return and refund. You can also get information on your tax year 2022 or 2021 refunds.

You can begin checking:

24 hours after e-filing a tax year 2023 return.

Four weeks after mailing a paper return.

Data are updated once per day, usually at night. So, there's no need to check more often, the IRS says.

What are the key 2024 tax filing season dates?

Jan. 12: IRS Free File opens.

Jan. 29: Filing season start date for individual tax returns.

April 15: Due date of filing a federal tax return or requesting an extension for most of the nation.

April 30: Due date for filing Iowa state income tax return

Oct. 15: Due date for extension filers.

USA TODAY reporter Medora Lee contributed to this report.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When can you start filing taxes? What to know about 2024 tax season