State Rep. Bob Bezotte issues statement on decision not to run for reelection

50th District state Rep. Bob Bezotte has issued a statement on his decision not to seek reelction. His term in the state legislature ends Jan. 1, 2025

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Republican state Rep. Bob Bezotte has issued a statement after deciding not to run for reelection this year and retire after a long career in law enforcement and politics.

Bezotte, 73, a former sheriff in Livingston County who also served as a county commissioner, will retire from public service after his current term in the state House of Representatives representing the 50th District expires at the end of the year, according to an announcement posted Thursday by the Michigan House Republicans.

“After much thought and consideration, I believe the near future is the right time to focus on my family and begin a new chapter supporting the people I care for most,” Bezotte, of Marion Township, said in the announcement. “I will not be seeking another term as state representative.”

It is unclear if the decision is related to allegations his wife Sheila made in a divorce filing, which was first reported by The Detroit News. Bezotte has been accused by his wife of physical and emotional abuse in divorce documents filed in 44th Circuit Court, according to reporting from The Detroit News.

Bezotte denied the allegations in his response to the court, The News reported.

He has not responded to The Daily's requests for comment on the allegation or his decision not to run again.

The Republican lawmaker has been a prominent figure in Livingston County for decades. He is a longtime police officer who worked road patrol, corrections, and security before becoming undersheriff and then sheriff in the county. In 2016, after retiring as sheriff following 12 years in the position, he was elected to the county Board of Commissioners. He successfully ran for state office in the 47th District of the state House in 2020, and was re-elected in 2022 to represent the 50th District after voting maps were redrawn.

“I would not be here today without the people in our community," he said in the Michigan House Republicans announcement. "It has been my honor to serve at your pleasure for so many years.

"The people of Livingston County have my deepest respect and admiration, especially our local veterans, police, fire, EMS, and all the public officials I have had the pleasure of knowing over my career," he continued. "You inspired me to serve as state representative, so I could advocate for your needs and work on policies to improve the lives of Michiganders long after I am gone. Every day serving you in Lansing has been a privilege, and I am honored by the trust you have instilled in me.”

Two candidates, one Republican and one Democrat, have announced they are running for Bezotte's seat in the state House.

Republican Jason Woolford, of Marion Township, and Democrat Austin Breuer, of Howell Township, are both running for the 50th District for a two-year term. According to a news release from Woolford, Bezotte is endorsing Woolford.

The district covers Howell, Fowlerville and several townships in the county, including Cohoctah, Conway, Deerfield, Handy, Hartland, Howell, Iosco, Marion, Oceola, Unadilla and parts of southern Tyrone Township and Putnam Township.

