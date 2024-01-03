State Sen. Mike Regan says he will not seek re-election this year

State Sen. Mike Regan, R-Carroll Township, will not be seeking re-election.

Regan, who formerly served as a U.S. Marshal, Deputy Inspector General and a state representative, announced his decision in a letter posted on Facebook. He has served eight years as senator of the 31st District, which covers parts of York and Cumberland counties.

His term expires this year.

"During my time in the legislature, I have fought to protect our children in school and have been a fierce advocate for our men and women of law enforcement, veterans, and those who currently serve and protect our liberties and freedom," he wrote in the letter.

"I have worked diligently to ensure that our resources are used efficiently and effectively. It has been a priority of mine to be mindful of the financial impact legislative decisions have on the taxpayers who entrust us with their hard-earned money," he said.

His announcement comes as other elected officials have shared that they, too, will not be seeking re-election.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich announced on New Year's Eve that he will not be running in 2025 for another term. Helfrich has endorsed York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow, who plans to run for the seat.

Regan said he is looking forward to spending time with his family and continuing to advocate for issues that are important to him.

Television station ABC 27 has reported that state Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township, intends to run for the state Senate seat. Keefer currently serves in the 92nd District, which covers part of northern York County.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: State Sen. Mike Regan won't seek re-election this year