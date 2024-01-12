How to stay warm, avoid hypothermia during Oklahoma's frigid temperatures

The state got its first taste of the arctic blast Thursday, which is set to span over the next few days.

While dangerous road conditions, pipe bursts and power outages could be in store for Oklahomans, the extreme cold also poses a risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Here’s how to stay safe:

How to dress for the frigid temperatures

Mark Fox, meteorologist at National Weather Center Norman, said the freezing temperatures could harm Oklahomans if they’re outdoors for too long.

NWS recommends wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing and a hat. Wearing mittens that are snug at the wrist are better than gloves.

NWS also suggests covering your mouth to protect your lungs from the cold and to stay dry and out of the wind.

What are the signs of frostbite and hypothermia?

Extreme cold can cause frostbite, which is an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues.

According to NWS, the first sign of frostbite includes redness or pain in any skin area. Other signs are white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or wavy, and numbness.

If frostbite is suspected, move inside to a heated location and warm up affected areas using warm water or body heat. Don’t use hot water or radiant heat, like a fireplace, because affected areas can be easily burned, according to NWS.

More: Where is it warmer than OKC right now? A lot of places, and we have temperature envy

Hypothermia occurs when the body’s temperature falls below 95F, which is a health hazard that occurs when body temperature is lowered too much and requires immediate medical attention.

Signs of hypothermia include feeling cold and sluggish, or having trouble thinking.

How to keep your home safe in freezing temperatures

To keep your home safe in the extreme hold, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following the manufacturer's instructions when using a wood stove, fireplace or space heater.

Only use fireplaces and wood stoves if they’re properly vented to the outside and don’t leak gas from the flue or exhaust into the indoor air space.

The CDC also recommends using portable space heaters or kerosene heaters and to keep them at least 3 feet away from drapes, furniture or bedding.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma weather is below freezing: How to avoid hypothermia