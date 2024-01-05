Steve Scalise undergoing stem cell transplant in 'significant milestone' in battle against cancer

WASHINGTON – House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., will be out of Washington until February to receive a stem-cell transplant as he battles cancer, his office announced on Friday afternoon.

“Last month, Leader Scalise successfully completed induction chemotherapy and had a positive response. It has now been determined he is eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant,” his office said in a statement, describing the transplant process as a “significant milestone in his battle against cancer.”

Scalise, the No. 2 ranking House Republican, was diagnosed with a treatable form of blood cancer in August. Since undergoing chemotherapy, Scalise has worn a mask around others while working in the Capitol.

The Louisiana Republican is revered among his colleagues, having suffered a near-death experience in 2017 when a gunman opened fire at a practice session for the annual congressional baseball game.

“He is incredibly grateful to have progressed so well, and is thankful to his entire medical team, family, friends, and colleagues for their prayers and support.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steve Scalise, No. 2 House Republican, undergoing stem cell transplant