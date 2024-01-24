There’s still time to nominate an influential woman

The nominations deadline for the eighth annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards has been extended to Jan. 30.

The event sponsored by Red River and The Shreveport Times, honors women in the community who have made significant contributions by providing their expertise, time and resources.

This award benefits Holy Angels and nominations opened on Jan. 4. According to the Most Influential Woman committee, the nomination process has been pushed back to receive more nominees for Most Influential Woman and Most Influential Young Woman.

The Most Influential Woman nominations will go to those who have shown a commitment to philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, those in need, the arts, business development, education or other acts of caring through unpaid positions.

The eighth annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman is coming up March 7.

The Most Influential Young Woman nominations will go to those who are high school juniors or seniors whose leadership, poise and determination are demonstrated through meaningful acts of philanthropy for her fellow students or community.

The 2024 Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Most Influential Young Woman Award luncheon March 7, 2024, at East Ridge Country Club.

To nominate a woman or young woman you believe deserves this honor, visit https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-woman/

Misty Castile contributed to this story.

