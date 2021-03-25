Stock market news live updates: Stock futures kick off the overnight session slightly higher

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

undefined

Stock futures ticked up Thursday evening, adding to earlier gains. 

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended Thursday's regular trading day higher, with each index gaining for the first time in three sessions. The S&P 500 and Dow were on track to end the week roughly flat, while the Nasdaq was poised to log another weekly decline. 

U.S. and Brent crude oil prices sank on Thursday as demand concerns increased after additional virus-related lockdowns were imposed in Europe and Asia, outweighing supply issues due to an ongoing blockage of the Suez Canal. Treasury yields steadied, and the benchmark 10-year yield hovered around 1.63%. 

The past couple weeks have been marked by choppy equity trading, especially heading into some of the final sessions of the first quarter. But overall, the cyclical energy, financials and industrials sectors – or the biggest underperformers of 2020 – have outperformed strongly for the year-to-date, while last year's leading technology companies have lagged. Signs of improving economic growth have trickled in, with Thursday's bigger-than-expected drop in new unemployment claims to a pandemic-era low among the latest positive reports.

"We have seen that value has outperformed growth when actual GDP has been above [the] long term average," Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets head of equity strategy, wrote in a recent note. "In other words, growth stocks tend to outperform when growth is scarce, but value tends to outperform when it is plentiful. The good news for the value trade is that current consensus forecasts expect GDP to remain above trend through the end of 2022. The thing to monitor is whether that changes." 

A prevailing concern for many investors, however, has in fact been centered on the pace of economic expansion, and whether the stimulus-aided post-pandemic recovery might barrel forward even more vigorously than expected and stir up rapid inflation.

"It is hard to keep up with this economy," Bank of America economists wrote in a note Thursday. The firm raised its forecast for real gross domestic product growth this year to 7.0%, compared to the Federal Reserve's median forecast for a rise of 6.5% this year. "We expect a near-term burst of inflation not only reflecting base effects but also due to transient inflation bottlenecks as demand increases faster than supply for certain categories of spend." 

Still, Federal Reserve policymakers have recently tried to assuage market participants' fears over a sharp rise in inflation. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin told Fox News on Thursday that he sees inflation returning "closer to normal next year" after a probable spike this year, which will come as a result of base effects as inflation data laps weak reports from 2020. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said even a jump of inflation for six months "is not nearly enough" to warrant a pivot on monetary policy by the central bank. And on NPR's Morning Edition Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the Fed remained strongly committed to targeting 2% average inflation over time, and said that any eventual pullback in Fed support would be done "gradually, over time, and with great transparency." 

6:06 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures trade flat to slightly higher

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off on Thursday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,902.00, up 1.5 points or 0.04%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,513.00, up 12 points or 0.04%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,771.00, up 0.5 points or 0.00%

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Congress will let Big Tech off the hook on Section 230

    Congress is too divided to reform a key law enabling widespread misinformation online.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Whipsaws Higher; GM, Facebook Lead 11 Stocks To Watch

    After a volatile rebound for the market rally, it's not a good time to buy. But GM and ASML are among stocks holding up well.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive, shaking off earlier declines

    Stocks turned slightly positive Thursday afternoon, with the three major indexes reversing earlier losses.

  • 'An important tailwind for the market': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks rebound in late-day rally on Wall Street

    U.S. stocks rose in a late-day rally on Thursday as investors bought stocks likely to do well in the recovery and picked up beaten-down Apple and Tesla shares in anticipation that the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year. President Joe Biden cited as economic progress Labor Department data that showed a declining number of Americans claimed unemployment insurance, news investors shrugged off earlier as Wall Street traded lower most of the session.

  • Prince Harry's new boss talks about BetterUp's new famous employee

    For the first time, 36-year-old Prince Harry’s boss is not a member of the royal family.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Retirees still have to pay 'hidden' taxes on Social Security, expert says

    Many Americans are surprised to learn that Social Security benefits can be taxed during retirement, according to one expert.

  • US STOCKS-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower in choppy trade

    The Nasdaq slid on Thursday as investors sold technology shares and bought underpriced stocks likely to do well on expectations the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year. President Joe Biden called news that the number of Americans claiming unemployment insurance had dropped significantly as shown in a Labor Department jobless claims report economic progress, but investors mostly shrugged it off.

  • Don't pay an investment adviser to 'beat the market' — do this instead

    Data shows a majority of fund managers lost out to the S&P 500 for the 11th straight year.

  • Threats of higher taxes could trigger major selling of stocks by the wealthy: strategist

    Worries over the potential for higher taxes could be starting to weigh on the minds of high-net-worth individuals, argues one strategist.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Have Gotten Hammered. Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.

    The pullback in small-cap stocks could be a chance for investors to grab these stocks ahead of a longer-term rebound.

  • Fed officials press promise of complete recovery before 'punch bowl' disappears

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top Federal Reserve officials continued a barnstorming effort on Thursday to tell investors and the public at large that the U.S. central bank's expansive support for the economy will stay in place until an accelerating recovery reaches all levels of American society and is effectively complete. The Fed since August has been tuning its formal, technical language to make that point, but policymakers this week framed those promises in more colloquial terms and did so in interviews with more widely broadcast media than the financial outlets policymakers usually rely on. In an interview with National Public Radio's "Morning Edition" program on Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that even with the economy rebounding faster than expected, any change in monetary policy would happen "very, very gradually over time and with great transparency, when the economy has all but fully recovered."

  • Lidar Stocks Are Mapping The Road Ahead For Self-Driving Cars

    Lidar, one of the enabling technologies behind autonomous vehicles, has grabbed the attention of Wall Street. Several lidar stocks have gone public recently, including Velodyne stock.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • What's Happening With Boeing Stock Today?

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by more than 3% Thursday after on reports the company may resume 787 jet deliveries this week. The 787 Dreamliners have otherwise seen a five-month halt in deliveries. During this period of time, the aerospace company conducted a search for any and all structural flaws in the plane, according to Bloomberg. Bloomberg says the relaunch of 787 deliveries is expected as soon as Friday. Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. The defense segment for Boeing produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat In The World Is Going On With GameStop And AMC Today?Why PRQR Stock And APOP Stock Are Popping Off Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden’s Likely Tax Wins Are Personal-Rate Hikes, Audits of Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats will likely prove successful in raising individual income tax rates and in strengthening audits of wealthy Americans as they work on overhauling the U.S. tax code in coming months.That’s a key takeaway from a survey of 15 current and former White House and congressional aides specializing in tax policy completed by Bloomberg this month. A tax on unrealized capital gains, as envisioned by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, was deemed impossible to get through Congress, the survey showed.President Joe Biden is planning what would amount to the biggest set of tax increases since 1993 to help pay for infrastructure, clean- energy and social initiatives as part of his longer-term follow-up to the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package. With Republicans voicing opposition, Democrats must secure their moderate members’ support in the 50-50 Senate, making the tax program politically challenging to pull together.“There is fairly strong consensus to tax the rich and corporations more -- but a fairly strong consensus means you need to get all 50,” said Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center and former counsel with the Joint Committee on Taxation. “Tax increases are hard, even good tax increases. Raising taxes harms some people.”A corporate-tax hike, set to be a key component of the Biden plan, was seen as slightly more difficult to enact than boosting individual rates, with expanded levies on estates ranking just behind. The most likely tax change of all, according to the experts, is an expansion of credits for families, something that would add to the program’s total costs.Another easy win, the survey suggests, is strengthening enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that, along with tax-policy changes the administration plans, she would support funding for stepped-up IRS collection efforts.The following is a ranking of tax measures, from the most likely to pass by the November 2022 midterm elections to the least likely. Respondents were asked whether each item was likely to be enacted, possible to get through, or not going to make it. With three points for being likely, a top score is 45.1. Family Tax Credits (45 points)All 15 survey participants viewed passage of an expansion in tax credits for families as likely. This was already a component of the pandemic relief bill signed this month. That featured a one-year expansion of the child tax credit, dependent care credit and the earned income tax credit.Democratic lawmakers want to make those changes permanent -- which would come with a price tag of $1.6 trillion for the child tax credit alone, according to a Tax Foundation estimate. Democrats are hoping that the increase for 2021 will prove to be so popular with voters that they’ll be able to secure an extension for beyond this year.2. IRS Audits (44)Audit rates at the IRS have plummeted in recent years, with Commissioner Chuck Rettig telling a congressional panel earlier this month that the agency has lost 15,000 enforcement personnel since 2010. Democrats in Congress have been proposing ways to increase audit levels by adding to the agency’s enforcement workforce and mandating higher examination rates of top earners. Collecting unpaid taxes from the top 1% alone could generate an additional $175 billion in tax revenue, according to a recent study.3. Individual Income (42)Biden on the campaign trail called to raise the top personal income tax rate to 39.6% for those earning $400,000 or more. However, the administration has yet to specifically define the thresholds for individuals as well as households.4. Corporate Tax (38)Biden is pushing to roll back part of President Donald Trump’s massive corporate tax cut from 2017, taking it up to 28% from 21%. That could raise $727 billion over a decade, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. Some respondents were skeptical that magnitude of an increase could get through Congress, indicating it could end up around 25%.5. Levy on Estates (36)Biden’s campaign-trail proposals reduced the threshold at which the estate tax applies, in addition to increasing the rate to 45%. David Kamin, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, separately indicated in an interview last week that the administration is looking at removing a “loophole” for the ultra wealthy known as step-up-in-basis -- which revalues assets such as stocks and real estate at market prices, rather than their original purchase cost, reducing tax liabilities.5. Made in America Credit (36)Tied for fifth on the list as most likely to be enacted is a push from Democrats for tax benefits for companies that build factories in the U.S. or increase domestic manufacturing capacity. Both changes would check of two priorities: addressing wealth inequality, as well as providing incentives for jobs at home.6. SALT Cap (34)Ever since Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul limited federal write-offs for state and local taxes, or SALT, to $10,000, Democrats have been seeking to reverse the change. It has proven to be a controversial -- and expensive -- task because the benefits largely flow to the top earners. Survey respondents said it’s possible that Democrats can push through a change, but it may be just a higher cap, rather than a complete repeal. Yellen said Tuesday she’d work with lawmakers to address “disparate treatment” stemming from the limit.7. Minimum Tax on Foreign Income (31)Biden’s campaign plan had an increase in the tax rate on profits U.S. companies earn abroad to 21% from 13%, undoing a change Trump made in 2017 and raising $442 billion in the process, according to Urban-Brookings estimates. Republicans and business advocates say boosting tax rates on domestic and offshore income alike could cause American companies to leave for other countries where the tax laws are more favorable. The idea of a global minimum tax is also currently the subject of negotiations between the U.S. and nearly 140 other countries at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, so the U.S. could also adopt some international tax law changes to comply with a resolution that is expected to be reached later this year.8. Capital Gains Tax (30)Biden made higher taxes on capital gains for those earning $1 million or more income a centerpiece of his tax plan. “The richest Americans can totally escape tax on large amounts of their income coming off wealth,” Kamin in the interview. Biden has talked about a plan that would increase the rate on capital gains earnings to 39.6% from 23.8%, which could generate an estimated $373 billion in higher revenue. But the idea is politically tricky because Congress has given special breaks on investment income since 1921.9. Itemized Deductions (24)Biden’s campaign plan limited itemized tax breaks to 28%, or 28 cents for every dollar of income, for those making more than $400,000. He also called to restore another deduction limitation that has been temporarily paused since the 2017 tax law, which prevents taxpayers from using legal tax maneuvers to completely avoid taxes. Critics say it would hurt small business owners who largely pay taxes on their businesses via their personal tax filings.10. Minimum Tax on Profits (22)Biden has sought to address situations where major tech companies, like Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc., have largely been able to avoid paying federal income taxes in some years despite turning a profit because they used legal maneuvers, including write-offs for business expenses, to whittle down their tax bill. Biden campaigned on imposing a minimum 15% tax on corporations’ book income. The change would upend decades of differences to how companies compute their finances for tax purposes and faces significant hurdles to becoming law.11. Payroll Tax on High Earners (20)Biden campaigned on instituting higher payroll taxes on incomes above $400,000 as a means to increase Social Security funding. Currently, payroll levies are only applied to income up to $142,800. However, the idea is unlikely to comply with the rules for a budget-reconciliation bill -- the vehicle Democrats would need to use to defeat a Republican filibuster -- making its likelihood remote.12. Wealth Tax Lite (17)While Biden has eschewed progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren’s wealth-tax plan, there’s broader support for some effort to target asset holdings. Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and head of the powerful Senate Finance panel, has urged the White House to consider his plan to require wealthy individuals to pay taxes on unrealized gains of stocks, bonds and other assets annually, instead of when they are sold. The idea has been criticized for being very difficult for the IRS to administer and enforce.Forecasts PendingWith the administration’s specific tax plans still pending, many Wall Street banks have yet to set their expectations. “We don’t have a house view on the financing mix of an eventual infrastructure bill, but all public comments point to higher taxes in core areas of corporate, high-income household and capital gains rate,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by John Normand wrote in a note Friday.(Updates with JPMorgan comment in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Designed to incite’: Tucker Carlson accused of stirring race hate by comparing Tammy Duckworth to the KKK

    Fox News host also called Barack Obama a ‘racial arsonist’

  • Transgender student wins $300k lawsuit after he was stopped from using boys’ changing room

    Student will receive $1,000 every month from school district for next 18 years

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says